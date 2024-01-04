AstroSpeak: Your Predictions For 2024

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This year, says Ganesha, your expenses may increase and you may find yourself struggling slightly on the financial front. You may also face health issues.

But those of you who have connections abroad may find a new/additional source of income.

Many of you may see your responsibility at work increase and your professional reputation become more stellar. While you will be listened to more at work, it is in your best interest to stay away from any kind of dispute. An important project may be assigned to you.

Students will do well and their interest in education and learning new things will increase.

Maintain good relations with your superiors; you may get special help from them, especially between March and May.

Your family life will be happy and warmth in relationships will increase.

However, some minor misunderstandings may arise among married couples, which you should try your best to avoid. After October, there will be a lot of improvement in your marital life, if you are married. Your personal life will become more pleasant.

If you understand Vedic astrology, your interest in spirituality will increase and you will feel some distance from material things.

Overall, this year, you will progress in life and move forward by getting rid of your weaknesses.