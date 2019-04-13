Will RCB WIN their first game in IPL-12?

April 13, 2019 11:25 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 28 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore onto the field. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of times Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Virat Kohli in a Twenty20 match.

Virat has faced 105 balls from Ashwin and scored 137 runs with 6 sixes and 11 fours.

3 Number of wickets taken by Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers in the powerplay overs in this edition -- the fewest by any side.

6 The number of most consecutive matches that a side has lost at the start of an IPL season.

Before Royal Challengers Bangalore in this edition, only Delhi Daredevils had lost first six matches (in 2013).

Another defeat tonight and Royal Challengers Bangalore will hold this dubious distinction on their own.

7 Number of consecutive matches won by Kings XI Punjab at Mohali -- their longest winning streak at any ground.

8.54 Kings XI Punjab's economy in Powerplay overs in IPL 2019 -- the worst for any team in this edition.

91.75 The difference in A B de Villiers's batting average while facing pacers and spinners in this edition.

Against the pacers, de Villiers has scored 108 runs off 56 balls (SR 192.85) getting out only once.

Against the spinners, he has managed only 65 runs off 54 balls (SR 120.37) getting out four times.