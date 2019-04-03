Will Mumbai Indians score 100th IPL win tonight?

April 03, 2019 13:01 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 15 in IPL 12: Mumbai Indians vs CSK.

IMAGE: Mumbai holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

1 Harbhajan Singh needs one more wicket to take 50 wickets in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

He will become only the third player to take 50 wickets at a particular ground in the IPL, after Lasith Malinga (also at Wankhede) and Amit Mishra (at Feroz Shah Kotla).

1 Dwayne Bravo needs one wicket to complete 100 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

He will become the first player to do so.

4.66 Deepak Chahar's economy (runs conceded per over) in IPL 2019 -- best among all bowlers who have bowled at least five overs.

12.66 M S Dhoni's batting average against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL.

Bumrah has dismissed Dhoni thrice in 35 balls, conceding just 38 runs.

13 Number of times Mumbai Indians have beaten Chennai Super Kings in the IPL -- more than any other team.

27 Number of wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo against Mumbai Indians in the IPL -- the most for any player.

48 Number of boundary fours and sixes hit by Chennai Super Kings in the three games so far in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.

99 Number of wins registered by Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

A win tonight will make them the first team with 100 wins in the IPL.

100 Suresh Raina is one short of completing his century of catches in the IPL.

He will become the first fielder to do so.