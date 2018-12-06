Why Bhajji is tops in Aussie Tests this century

Rajneesh Gupta surveys the bowling landscape in India-Australia Tests.
5 WICKET INNINGS HAULS
INDIA: 68
AUSTRALIA: 57
BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS
INDIA
|Figures
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|9/69
|Jasu Patel
|Kanpur
|1959-1960
|8/84
|Harbhajan Singh
|Chennai
|2000-2001
|8/106
|Kapil Dev
|Adelaide
|1985-1986
|8/141
|A Kumble
|Sydney
|2003-2004
|7/48
|A Kumble
|Chennai
|2004-2005
|7/49
|Ghulam Ahmed
|Calcutta
|1956-1957
|7/98
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|Calcutta
|1969-1970
|7/103
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Chennai
|2012-2013
|7/123
|Harbhajan Singh
|Kolkata
|2000-2001
|7/133
|Harbhajan Singh
|Chennai
|2000-2001
AUSTRALIA
|Figures
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|8/215
|Jason Krejza +
|Nagpur
|2008-2009
|8/50
|Nathan Lyon
|Bengaluru
|2016-2017
|7/27
|Mike Whitney
|Perth
|1991-1992
|7/38
|Ray Lindwall
|Adelaide
|1947-1948
|7/43
|Ray Lindwall
|Madras
|1956-1957
|7/66
|Graham McKenzie
|Melbourne
|1967-1968
|7/67
|Geoff Dymock
|Kanpur
|1979-1980
|7/72
|Richie Benaud
|Madras
|1956-1957
|7/93
|Alan Davidson
|Kanpur
|1959-1960
|7/94
|Nathan Lyon
|Delhi
|2012-2013
|7/143
|Jim Higgs
|Madras
|1979-1980
|7/152
|Nathan Lyon
|Adelaide
|2014-2015
+ on Test debut
BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH
INDIA
|Figures
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|15/217
|Harbhajan Singh
|Chennai
|2000-2001
|14/124
|Jasu Patel
|Kanpur
|1959-1960
|13/181
|Anil Kumble
|Chennai
|2004-2005
|13/196
|Harbhajan Singh
|Kolkata
|2000-2001
|12/104
|B S Chandrasekhar
|Melbourne
|1977-1978
|12/198
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Chennai
|2012-2013
|12/279
|Anil Kumble
|Sydney
|2003-2004
AUSTRALIA
|Figures
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|12/70
|Steve O'Keefe
|Pune
|2016-2017
|12/124
|Alan Davidson
|Kanpur
|1959-1960
|12/126
|Bruce Reid
|Melbourne
|1991-1992
|12/166
|Geoff Dymock
|Kanpur
|1979-1980
|12/286
|Nathan Lyon
|Adelaide
|2014-2015
|12/358
|Jason Krejza +
|Nagpur
|2008-2009
+ on Test debut
HAT-TRICKS
INDIA: Harbhajan Singh, Kolkata, 2000-2001 (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne)
AUSTRALIA: None
MOST WICKETS IN A SERIES
INDIA
|Player
|Season
|in
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|5WI
|10WM
|Harbhajan Singh
|2000-2001
|India
|3
|32
|8/84
|17.03
|4
|2
|Bishen Singh Bedi
|1977-1978
|Australia
|5
|31
|5/55
|23.87
|3
|1
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2012-2013
|India
|4
|29
|7/103
|20.10
|4
|1
|B S Chandrasekhar
|1977-1978
|Australia
|5
|28
|6/52
|25.14
|3
|1
|Kapil Dev
|1979-1980
|India
|6
|28
|5/74
|22.32
|2
|0
|Dilip Doshi #
|1979-1980
|India
|6
|27
|6/103
|23.33
|2
|0
|Anil Kumble
|2004-2005
|India
|4
|27
|7/48
|25.37
|3
|1
|E A S Prasanna
|1969-1970
|India
|5
|26
|6/74
|25.85
|3
|1
|E A S Prasanna
|1967-1968
|Australia
|4
|25
|6/104
|27.44
|2
|0
|Kapil Dev
|1991-1992
|Australia
|5
|25
|5/97
|25.80
|2
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2016-2017
|India
|4
|25
|6/63
|18.56
|2
|0
AUSTRALIA
|Player
|Season
|in
|Matches
|Wikets
|Best
|Average
|5WI
|10WM
|Craig McDermott
|1991-1992
|Australia
|5
|31
|5/54
|21.61
|3
|1
|Alan Davidson
|1959-1960
|India
|5
|29
|7/93
|14.86
|2
|1
|Richie Benaud
|1959-1960
|India
|5
|29
|5/43
|19.59
|2
|0
|Ashley Mallett
|1969-1970
|India
|5
|28
|6/64
|19.11
|3
|1
|Wayne Clark #
|1977-1978
|Australia
|5
|28
|4/46
|25.04
|0
|0
|Ben Hilfenhaus
|2011-2012
|Australia
|4
|27
|5/75
|17.22
|2
|0
# in debut series
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS
INDIA
|Player
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|5WI
|10WM
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Anil Kumble
|20
|111
|8/141
|10
|2
|30.32
|58.70
|Harbhajan Singh
|18
|95
|8/84
|7
|3
|29.96
|61.12
|Kapil Dev
|20
|79
|8/106
|7
|0
|25.35
|60.08
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|14
|71
|7/103
|4
|1
|32.49
|68.14
|Zaheer Khan
|19
|61
|5/91
|3
|0
|35.59
|63.23
|E A S Prasanna
|13
|57
|6/74
|5
|1
|28.71
|75.98
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|12
|56
|7/98
|5
|1
|24.91
|72.02
|Shivlal Yadav
|13
|55
|5/99
|1
|0
|28.78
|72.64
AUSTRALIA
|Player
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|5WI
|10WM
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Nathan Lyon
|14
|64
|8/50
|5
|1
|33.31
|57.25
|Brett Lee
|12
|53
|5/47
|2
|0
|31.98
|57.13
|Richie Benaud
|8
|52
|7/72
|5
|1
|18.38
|56.79
|Glenn McGrath
|11
|51
|5/48
|2
|1
|18.64
|50.16
MOST DISMISSALS IN AN INNINGS
INDIA
|Dismissals
|Catshes
|Stumpings
|'Keeper
|Venue
|Season
|5
|5
|0
|M S Dhoni
|Perth
|2007-2008
|5
|3
|2
|M S Dhoni
|Mohali
|2012-2013
|5
|4
|1
|M S Dhoni
|Melbourne
|2014-2015
AUSTRALIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|'Keeper
|Venue
|Season
|6
|6
|0
|Brad Haddin
|Brisbane
|2014-2015
|5
|5
|0
|Rod Marsh
|Sydney
|1980-1981
|5
|5
|0
|Brad Haddin
|Melbourne
|2011-2012
MOST DISMISSALS IN A MATCH
INDIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|'Keeper
|Venue
|Season
|9
|8
|1
|M S Dhoni
|Melbourne
|2014-2015
|8
|7
|1
|M S Dhoni
|Perth
|2007-2008
|7
|4
|3
|M S Dhoni
|Bengaluru
|2010-2011
|7
|5
|2
|M S Dhoni
|Mohali
|2012-2013
AUSTRALIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|'Keeper
|Venue
|Season
|9
|9
|0
|Brad Haddin
|Brisbane
|2014-2015
|8
|7
|1
|Rod Marsh
|Sydney
|1980-1981
|8
|8
|0
|Adam Gilchrist
|Melbourne
|2007-2008
MOST DISMISSALS IN A SERIES
INDIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Player
|Tests
|Season
|in
|14
|11
|3
|S M H Kirmani
|6
|1979-1980
|India
|14
|9
|5
|M S Dhoni
|4
|2012-2013
|India
|14
|13
|1
|M S Dhoni
|2
|2014-2015
|Australia
|14
|13
|1
|Wriddhiman Saha
|4
|2016-2017
|India
AUSTRALIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Player
|Tests
|Season
|in
|25
|25
|0
|Adam Gilchrist
|4
|2007-2008
|Australia
|22
|22
|0
|Steve Rixon
|5
|1977-1978
|Australia
|22
|21
|1
|Brad Haddin
|4
|2014-2015
|Australia
|19
|19
|0
|Ian Healy
|5
|1991-1992
|Australia
|18
|18
|0
|Brad Haddin
|4
|2011-2012
|Australia
MOST DISMISSALS IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS
INDIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Player
|Tests
|71
|56
|15
|M S Dhoni
|19
|41
|29
|12
|S M H Kirmani
|17
|20
|19
|1
|Wriddhiman Saha
|7
AUSTRALIA
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Player
|Tests
|75
|73
|2
|Adam Gilchrist
|18
|58
|56
|2
|Brad Haddin
|13
|26
|26
|0
|Ian Healy
|9
|22
|22
|0
|Steve Rixon
|5
|20
|18
|2
|Wally Grout
|5
MOST CATCHES IN AN INNINGS
INDIA
|Catche
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|5
|K Srikkanth
|Perth
|1991-1992
|4
|Mohammad Kaif
|Mumbai
|2004-2005
AUSTRALIA:
|Catches
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|4
|Alan Davidson
|Delhi
|1959-1960
|4
|Dave Whatmore
|Kanpur
|1979-1980
|4
|Mark Waugh
|Melbourne
|1999-2000
|4
|Mark Waugh
|Chennai
|2000-2001
|4
|Matthew Hayden
|Brisbane
|2003-2004
MOST CATCHES IN A MATCH
INDIA
|Catches
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|5
|Eknath Solkar
|Madras
|1969-1970
|5
|Krishnamchari Srikkanth
|Perth
|1991-1992
|5
|Rahul Dravid
|Chennai
|1997-1998
AUSTRALIA
|Catches
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|6
|Dave Whatmore
|Kanpur
|1979-1980
|6
|Mark Waugh
|Chennai
|2000-2001
|5
|Neil Harvey
|Kanpur
|1959-1960
|5
|Bobby Simpson
|Sydney
|1967-1968
|5
|Mike Hussey
|Sydney
|2007-2008
MOST CATCHES IN A SERIES
INDIA
|Catches
|Player
|Tests
|Season
|in
|13
|Rahul Dravid
|4
|2004-05
|India
|10
|Eknath Solkar
|4
|1969-70
|India
AUSTRALIA
|Catches
|Player
|Tests
|Season
|in
|12
|Dave Whatmore
|5
|1979-80
|India
|10
|Neil Harvey
|3
|1956-57
|India
|10
|Ian Chappell
|5
|1969-1970
|India
|10
|Mark Waugh
|4
|1991-92
|Australia
MOST CATCHES IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS
INDIA
|Catches
|Player
|Tests
|46
|Rahul Dravid
|32
|36
|V V S Laxman
|29
|23
|Sachin Tendulkar
|39
|22
|Virender Sehwag
|22
AUSTRALIA
|Catches
|Player
|Tests
|36
|Ricky Ponting
|29
|29
|Mark Waugh
|14
|29
|Michael Clarke
|22
|23
|Matthew Hayden
|18
|21
|Bobby Simpson
|11
|20
|Mike Hussey
|14
MOST APPEARANCES
INDIA
|Player
|Tests
|Span
|Sachin Tendulkar
|39
|1991-2013
|Rahul Dravid
|32
|1996-2012
|V V S Laxman
|29
|1998-2012
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|24
|1977-1992
|Sourav Ganguly
|24
|1996-2008
|Virender Sehwag
|22
|2003-2013
|Ishant Sharma
|22
|2008-2017
|Sunil Gavaskar
|20
|1977-1986
|Kapil Dev
|20
|1979-1992
|Anil Kumble
|20
|1996-2008
AUSTRALIA
|Player
|Tests
|Span
|Ricky Ponting
|29
|1996-2012
|Michael Clarke
|22
|2004-2014
|Allan Border
|20
|1979-1992
CAPTAINS
INDIA
|Player
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|Win%
|Ajinkya Rahane
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|M S Dhoni
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|61.54
|Rahul Dravid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50.00
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|40.00
|Sunil Gavaskar
|9
|3
|1
|5
|0
|33.33
|Sourav Ganguly
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|33.33
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|25.00
|Sachin Tendulkar
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|25.00
|G S Ramchand
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|20.00
|Virat Kohli
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|20.00
|Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi
|11
|2
|7
|2
|0
|18.18
|Anil Kumble
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|16.66
|Kapil Dev
|6
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0.00
|Lala Amarnath
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0.00
|Polly Umrigar
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|Chandu Borde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Virender Sehwag
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
AUSTRALIA
|Player
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|Win%
|Ian Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Bill Lawry
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|71.43
|Don Bradman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|80.00
|Adam Gilchrist
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|66.66
|Michael Clarke
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|62.50
|Bobby Simpson
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|60.00
|Steve Waugh
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|50.00
|Richie Benaud
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|40.00
|Allan Border
|11
|4
|0
|6
|1
|36.36
|Greg Chappell
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|33.33
|Steve Smith
|7
|2
|2
|3
|0
|28.57
|Mark Taylor
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|25.00
|Ricky Ponting
|11
|2
|6
|3
|0
|18.18
|Kim Hughes
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0.00
|Ray Lindwall
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|Shane Watson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
