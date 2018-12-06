Why Bhajji is tops in Aussie Tests this century

December 06, 2018 08:50 IST

Rajneesh Gupta surveys the bowling landscape in India-Australia Tests.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh's 8/84 in the second innings of the Chennai Test against Steve Waugh's side in March 2001 is the best Indian bowling performance against Australia this century.

Bhajji took 7/133 in the first innings of the same Test. Photograph: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

5 WICKET INNINGS HAULS

INDIA: 68

AUSTRALIA: 57

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

INDIA

Figures Player Venue Season 9/69 Jasu Patel Kanpur 1959-1960 8/84 Harbhajan Singh Chennai 2000-2001 8/106 Kapil Dev Adelaide 1985-1986 8/141 A Kumble Sydney 2003-2004 7/48 A Kumble Chennai 2004-2005 7/49 Ghulam Ahmed Calcutta 1956-1957 7/98 Bishan Singh Bedi Calcutta 1969-1970 7/103 Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai 2012-2013 7/123 Harbhajan Singh Kolkata 2000-2001 7/133 Harbhajan Singh Chennai 2000-2001

AUSTRALIA

Figures Player Venue Season 8/215 Jason Krejza + Nagpur 2008-2009 8/50 Nathan Lyon Bengaluru 2016-2017 7/27 Mike Whitney Perth 1991-1992 7/38 Ray Lindwall Adelaide 1947-1948 7/43 Ray Lindwall Madras 1956-1957 7/66 Graham McKenzie Melbourne 1967-1968 7/67 Geoff Dymock Kanpur 1979-1980 7/72 Richie Benaud Madras 1956-1957 7/93 Alan Davidson Kanpur 1959-1960 7/94 Nathan Lyon Delhi 2012-2013 7/143 Jim Higgs Madras 1979-1980 7/152 Nathan Lyon Adelaide 2014-2015

+ on Test debut

BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH

INDIA

Figures Player Venue Season 15/217 Harbhajan Singh Chennai 2000-2001 14/124 Jasu Patel Kanpur 1959-1960 13/181 Anil Kumble Chennai 2004-2005 13/196 Harbhajan Singh Kolkata 2000-2001 12/104 B S Chandrasekhar Melbourne 1977-1978 12/198 Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai 2012-2013 12/279 Anil Kumble Sydney 2003-2004

AUSTRALIA

Figures Player Venue Season 12/70 Steve O'Keefe Pune 2016-2017 12/124 Alan Davidson Kanpur 1959-1960 12/126 Bruce Reid Melbourne 1991-1992 12/166 Geoff Dymock Kanpur 1979-1980 12/286 Nathan Lyon Adelaide 2014-2015 12/358 Jason Krejza + Nagpur 2008-2009

+ on Test debut

HAT-TRICKS

INDIA: Harbhajan Singh, Kolkata, 2000-2001 (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne)

AUSTRALIA: None

MOST WICKETS IN A SERIES

INDIA

Player Season in Tests Wickets Best Average 5WI 10WM Harbhajan Singh 2000-2001 India 3 32 8/84 17.03 4 2 Bishen Singh Bedi 1977-1978 Australia 5 31 5/55 23.87 3 1 Ravichandran Ashwin 2012-2013 India 4 29 7/103 20.10 4 1 B S Chandrasekhar 1977-1978 Australia 5 28 6/52 25.14 3 1 Kapil Dev 1979-1980 India 6 28 5/74 22.32 2 0 Dilip Doshi # 1979-1980 India 6 27 6/103 23.33 2 0 Anil Kumble 2004-2005 India 4 27 7/48 25.37 3 1 E A S Prasanna 1969-1970 India 5 26 6/74 25.85 3 1 E A S Prasanna 1967-1968 Australia 4 25 6/104 27.44 2 0 Kapil Dev 1991-1992 Australia 5 25 5/97 25.80 2 0 Ravindra Jadeja 2016-2017 India 4 25 6/63 18.56 2 0

AUSTRALIA

Player Season in Matches Wikets Best Average 5WI 10WM Craig McDermott 1991-1992 Australia 5 31 5/54 21.61 3 1 Alan Davidson 1959-1960 India 5 29 7/93 14.86 2 1 Richie Benaud 1959-1960 India 5 29 5/43 19.59 2 0 Ashley Mallett 1969-1970 India 5 28 6/64 19.11 3 1 Wayne Clark # 1977-1978 Australia 5 28 4/46 25.04 0 0 Ben Hilfenhaus 2011-2012 Australia 4 27 5/75 17.22 2 0

# in debut series

IMAGE: Anil Kumble has taken 111 of his 619 Test wickets against the Aussies. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS

INDIA

Player Tests Wickets Best 5WI 10WM Average Strike Rate Anil Kumble 20 111 8/141 10 2 30.32 58.70 Harbhajan Singh 18 95 8/84 7 3 29.96 61.12 Kapil Dev 20 79 8/106 7 0 25.35 60.08 Ravichandran Ashwin 14 71 7/103 4 1 32.49 68.14 Zaheer Khan 19 61 5/91 3 0 35.59 63.23 E A S Prasanna 13 57 6/74 5 1 28.71 75.98 Bishan Singh Bedi 12 56 7/98 5 1 24.91 72.02 Shivlal Yadav 13 55 5/99 1 0 28.78 72.64

AUSTRALIA

Player Tests Wickets Best 5WI 10WM Average Strike Rate Nathan Lyon 14 64 8/50 5 1 33.31 57.25 Brett Lee 12 53 5/47 2 0 31.98 57.13 Richie Benaud 8 52 7/72 5 1 18.38 56.79 Glenn McGrath 11 51 5/48 2 1 18.64 50.16

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has several records behind the stumps against Australia. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

MOST DISMISSALS IN AN INNINGS

INDIA

Dismissals Catshes Stumpings 'Keeper Venue Season 5 5 0 M S Dhoni Perth 2007-2008 5 3 2 M S Dhoni Mohali 2012-2013 5 4 1 M S Dhoni Melbourne 2014-2015

AUSTRALIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings 'Keeper Venue Season 6 6 0 Brad Haddin Brisbane 2014-2015 5 5 0 Rod Marsh Sydney 1980-1981 5 5 0 Brad Haddin Melbourne 2011-2012

MOST DISMISSALS IN A MATCH

INDIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings 'Keeper Venue Season 9 8 1 M S Dhoni Melbourne 2014-2015 8 7 1 M S Dhoni Perth 2007-2008 7 4 3 M S Dhoni Bengaluru 2010-2011 7 5 2 M S Dhoni Mohali 2012-2013

AUSTRALIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings 'Keeper Venue Season 9 9 0 Brad Haddin Brisbane 2014-2015 8 7 1 Rod Marsh Sydney 1980-1981 8 8 0 Adam Gilchrist Melbourne 2007-2008

MOST DISMISSALS IN A SERIES

INDIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings Player Tests Season in 14 11 3 S M H Kirmani 6 1979-1980 India 14 9 5 M S Dhoni 4 2012-2013 India 14 13 1 M S Dhoni 2 2014-2015 Australia 14 13 1 Wriddhiman Saha 4 2016-2017 India

AUSTRALIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings Player Tests Season in 25 25 0 Adam Gilchrist 4 2007-2008 Australia 22 22 0 Steve Rixon 5 1977-1978 Australia 22 21 1 Brad Haddin 4 2014-2015 Australia 19 19 0 Ian Healy 5 1991-1992 Australia 18 18 0 Brad Haddin 4 2011-2012 Australia

MOST DISMISSALS IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS

INDIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings Player Tests 71 56 15 M S Dhoni 19 41 29 12 S M H Kirmani 17 20 19 1 Wriddhiman Saha 7

AUSTRALIA

Dismissals Catches Stumpings Player Tests 75 73 2 Adam Gilchrist 18 58 56 2 Brad Haddin 13 26 26 0 Ian Healy 9 22 22 0 Steve Rixon 5 20 18 2 Wally Grout 5

MOST CATCHES IN AN INNINGS

INDIA

Catche Player Venue Season 5 K Srikkanth Perth 1991-1992 4 Mohammad Kaif Mumbai 2004-2005

AUSTRALIA:

Catches Player Venue Season 4 Alan Davidson Delhi 1959-1960 4 Dave Whatmore Kanpur 1979-1980 4 Mark Waugh Melbourne 1999-2000 4 Mark Waugh Chennai 2000-2001 4 Matthew Hayden Brisbane 2003-2004

MOST CATCHES IN A MATCH

INDIA

Catches Player Venue Season 5 Eknath Solkar Madras 1969-1970 5 Krishnamchari Srikkanth Perth 1991-1992 5 Rahul Dravid Chennai 1997-1998

AUSTRALIA

Catches Player Venue Season 6 Dave Whatmore Kanpur 1979-1980 6 Mark Waugh Chennai 2000-2001 5 Neil Harvey Kanpur 1959-1960 5 Bobby Simpson Sydney 1967-1968 5 Mike Hussey Sydney 2007-2008

MOST CATCHES IN A SERIES

INDIA

Catches Player Tests Season in 13 Rahul Dravid 4 2004-05 India 10 Eknath Solkar 4 1969-70 India

AUSTRALIA

Catches Player Tests Season in 12 Dave Whatmore 5 1979-80 India 10 Neil Harvey 3 1956-57 India 10 Ian Chappell 5 1969-1970 India 10 Mark Waugh 4 1991-92 Australia

MOST CATCHES IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS

INDIA

Catches Player Tests 46 Rahul Dravid 32 36 V V S Laxman 29 23 Sachin Tendulkar 39 22 Virender Sehwag 22

AUSTRALIA

Catches Player Tests 36 Ricky Ponting 29 29 Mark Waugh 14 29 Michael Clarke 22 23 Matthew Hayden 18 21 Bobby Simpson 11 20 Mike Hussey 14

MOST APPEARANCES

INDIA

Player Tests Span Sachin Tendulkar 39 1991-2013 Rahul Dravid 32 1996-2012 V V S Laxman 29 1998-2012 Dilip Vengsarkar 24 1977-1992 Sourav Ganguly 24 1996-2008 Virender Sehwag 22 2003-2013 Ishant Sharma 22 2008-2017 Sunil Gavaskar 20 1977-1986 Kapil Dev 20 1979-1992 Anil Kumble 20 1996-2008

AUSTRALIA

Player Tests Span Ricky Ponting 29 1996-2012 Michael Clarke 22 2004-2014 Allan Border 20 1979-1992

CAPTAINS

INDIA

Player Matches Won Lost Drawn Tied Win% Ajinkya Rahane 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 M S Dhoni 13 8 4 1 0 61.54 Rahul Dravid 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 Bishan Singh Bedi 5 2 3 0 0 40.00 Sunil Gavaskar 9 3 1 5 0 33.33 Sourav Ganguly 9 3 3 3 0 33.33 Mohammad Azharuddin 8 2 5 1 0 25.00 Sachin Tendulkar 4 1 3 0 0 25.00 G S Ramchand 5 1 2 2 0 20.00 Virat Kohli 5 1 2 2 0 20.00 Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi 11 2 7 2 0 18.18 Anil Kumble 6 1 2 3 0 16.66 Kapil Dev 6 0 0 5 1 0.00 Lala Amarnath 5 0 4 1 0 0.00 Polly Umrigar 3 0 2 1 0 0.00 Chandu Borde 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 Virender Sehwag 1 0 1 0 0 0.00

AUSTRALIA