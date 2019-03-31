Preview in Numbers: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB

March 31, 2019 13:01 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 11 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB.

IMAGE: David Warner's early onslaught paved the way for Sunrisers Hyderabad's 5 wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad two nights ago. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

1 Number of times Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost an IPL game chasing a target with A B de Villiers remaining unbeaten out of the 13 such instances.

The game against the Mumbai Indians was the first such instance.

6 Number of consecutive matches between these two won by the side batting first.

The five previous matches on the trot were won by the chasing side.

6.33 The combined batting average of Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers against Rashid Khan in the IPL -- 19 runs off 23 balls with three dismissals.

Neither of the two has hit Rashid for a six.

7 Number of fifties David Warner has scored in last eight innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His scores read as: 61, 59, 57, 52*,58, 92, 69 and 14.

43 Runs needed by Virat Kohli to complete 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.

485 Runs scored by Virat Kohli against the Sunrisers -- the most by any player.