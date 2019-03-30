Preview In Numbers: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

March 30, 2019 10:33 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 9 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah takes his game very seriously, says Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

2011 The last time Mumbai Indians lost an IPL match at Mohali.

Since then, Mumbai have won four on the trot here.

300 Two more sixes and Chris Gayle will become the first batsman in the IPL to hit 300 sixes.

99 Number of IPL matches won by the Mumbai Indians.

They will become the first team with 100 wins if they win today.

50 Today's match will be the 50th IPL match at Mohali's PCA Stadium.

Mohali will become seventh venue to host 50 (or more) IPL matches.

43.36 Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling average in IPL while captaining the side.

As a player, his bowling average is 24.99

8 Number of wins for Rohit Sharma as captain in 12 IPL games against Kings XI Punjab.

All other Mumbai Indians captains have won only 4 games in 10 IPL games.

4 Number of times Ambati Rayudu has been dismissed by Ashwin in the IPL (joint most by a spinner).

Rayudu has scored 64 runs off the 57 balls from Ashwin.