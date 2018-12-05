Laxman's 281: India's best against the Aussies?

December 05, 2018 09:38 IST

Rajneesh Gupta surveys the batting landscape in India-Australia Test encounters.

IMAGE: Inarguably, the finest Indian knock in the history of India-Australia cricket: V V S Laxman celebrates his double century during the Eden Gardens Test, Kolkata, March 2001. Photograph: Hamish Blair/AllSport/Getty Images

INDIVIDUAL HUNDREDS

INDIA: 78

AUSTRALIA: 103

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL INNINGS

INDIA

Runs Batsman Venue Season 281 V V S Laxman Kolkata 2000-2001 241* Sachin Tendulkar Sydney 2003-2004 233 Rahul Dravid Adelaide 2003-2004 224 M S Dhoni Chennai 2012-2013 214 Sachin Tendulkar Bengaluru 2010-2011 206 Ravi Shastri Sydney 1991-1992 206 Gautam Gambhir Delhi 2008-2009 204 Cheteshwar Pujara Hyderabad 2012-2013 202 Cheteshwar Pujara Ranchi 2016-2017 200* V V S Laxman Delhi 2008-2009

AUSTRALIA

Runs Batsman Venue Season 329* Michael Clarke Sydney 2011-2012 257 Ricky Ponting Melbourne 2003-2004 242 Ricky Ponting Adelaide 2003-2004 223 Justin Langer Sydney 1999-2000 221 Ricky Ponting Adelaide 2011-2012 213 Kim Hughes Adelaide 1980-1981 210 Dean Jones Madras 1986-1987 210 Michael Clarke Adelaide 2011-2012 204 Greg Chappell Sydney 1980-1981 203 Matthew Hayden Chennai 2000-2001 201 Don Bradman Adelaide 1947-1948

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan acknowledges the cheers from the Mohali crowd after scoring the fastest century on Test debut -- a century off only 85 balls at a strike rate of 117.64, March 16, 2013. Photograph: BCCI

FASTEST HUNDREDS

INDIA

Balls Player Venue Season 85 Shikhar Dhawan (187) # Mohali 2012-2013 97 Krishnamachari Srikkanth (116) Sydney 1985-1986 107 Sachin Tendulkar (177) Bengaluru 1997-1998 109 Kapil Dev (119) Madras 1986-1987

IMAGE: David Warner scored the fastest century by an opener, 100 off only 69 balls, against India, at the WACA, Perth, January 11, 2012.

AUSTRALIA

Balls Player Venue Season 69 David Warner (180) Perth 2011-2012 84 Adam Gilchrist (122) Mumbai 2000-2001 103 Adam Gilchrist (104) Bengaluru 2004-2005 106 David Warner (145) Adelaide 2014-2015 108 David Warner (101) Sydney 2014-2015

# on Test debut

IMAGE: The legendary Vijay Samuel Hazare in action. Photograph: Fox Photos/Getty Images

HUNDREDS IN BOTH INNINGS OF A TEST

INDIA

Vijay Hazare 116 and 145 Adelaide 1947-1948 Virat Kohli 115 and 141 Adelaide 2014-2015

AUSTRALIA

Don Bradman 132 and 127* Melbourne 1947-1948 David Warner 145 and 102 Adelaide 2014-2015

VICTIMS OF 99

INDIA

Batsman Venue Season How out Pankaj Roy Delhi 1959-1960 caught Ajit Wadekar Melbourne 1967-1968 caught Murali Vijay Adelaide 2014-2015 lbw

AUSTRALIA

Batsman Venue Season How out Bill Brown Melbourne 1947-1948 run out Ian Chappell Calcutta 1969-1970 caught Matthew Hayden Brisbane 2003-2004 caught Simon Katich Nagpur 2004-2005 lbw Mitchell Starc Mohali 2012-2013 caught Shaun Marsh Melbourne 2014-2015 run out

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid sweeps as Aussie wicket-keeper Brad Haddin looks on, the Adelaide Oval, January 27, 2012. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

MOST RUNS IN A SERIES

INDIA

Player Season in Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli 2014-2015 Australia 4 8 0 692 169 86.50 4 1 Rahul Dravid 2003-04 Australia 4 8 3 619 233 123.80 1 3 Gundappa Viswanath 1979-80 India 6 8 1 518 161* 74.00 2 2 V V S Laxman 2000-01 India 3 6 0 503 281 83.83 1 3

AUSTRALIA

Player Season in Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Steve Smith 2014-2015 Australia 4 8 2 769 192 128.16 4 2 Don Bradman 1947-48 Australia 5 6 2 715 201 178.75 4 1 Ricky Ponting 2003-2004 Australia 4 8 1 706 257 100.85 2 2 Michael Clarke 2011-2012 Australia 4 6 1 626 329* 125.20 2 0 Kim Hughes 1979-1980 India 6 12 2 594 100 59.40 1 5 David Boon 1991-1992 Australia 5 9 2 556 135 79.42 3 1 Matthew Hayden 2000-2001 India 3 6 1 549 203 109.80 2 2 Ricky Ponting 2011-2012 Australia 4 6 1 544 221 108.80 2 3 Bobby Simpson 1977-1978 Australia 5 10 0 539 176 53.90 2 2 Allan Border 1979-1980 India 6 12 0 521 162 43.41 1 3

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Steve Smith looks on during the Melbourne Test in 2014. Photograph: Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

MOST RUNS IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS

INDIA

Player Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar 39 74 8 3,630 241* 55.00 11 16 V V S Laxman 29 54 5 2,434 281 49.67 6 12 Rahul Dravid 32 60 6 2,143 233 39.68 2 13 Virender Sehwag 22 43 1 1,738 195 41.38 3 9 Sunil Gavaskar 20 31 1 1,550 172 51.66 8 4 Gundappa Viswanath 18 31 2 1,538 161* 53.03 4 9 Sourav Ganguly 24 44 4 1,403 144 35.07 2 7 Virat Kohli 15 27 1 1,322 169 50.84 6 3 Dilip Vengsarkar 24 38 4 1,304 164* 38.35 2 7 Murali Vijay 13 24 0 1,275 167 53.12 4 6 Cheteshwar Pujara 12 22 2 1,101 204 55.05 2 6

AUSTRALIA

Player Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Ricky Ponting 29 51 4 2,555 257 54.36 8 12 Michael Clarke 22 40 2 2,049 329* 53.92 7 6 Matthew Hayden 18 35 3 1,888 203 59.00 6 8 Allan Border 20 35 5 1,567 163 52.23 4 9 Steve Smith 10 20 3 1,429 192 84.05 7 3 David Boon 11 20 3 1,204 135 70.82 6 2 Bobby Simpson 11 21 0 1,125 176 53.57 4 6 Steve Waugh 18 31 5 1,090 150 41.92 2 5 Simon Katich 14 26 3 1,088 125 47.30 2 6 David Warner 16 30 0 1,081 180 36.03 4 3 Mike Hussey 14 24 2 1,078 150* 49.00 3 4 Justin Langer 14 26 0 1,047 223 40.26 3 4

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay acknowledge the cheers from the Mohali crowd after their record opening stand, March 16, 2013. Photograph: BCCI

RECORD PARTNERSHIP FOR EACH WICKET

INDIA

Wicket Partnership Batsman1 Batsman2 Venue Season 1 289 Murali Vijay Shikar Dhawan Mohali 2012-2013 2 370 Murali Vijay Cheteshwar Pujara Hyderabad 2012-2013 3 308 Murali Vijay Sachin Tendulkar Bengaluru 2010-2011 4 353 Sachin Tendulkar V V S Laxman Sydney 2003-2004 5 376 V V S Laxman Rahul Dravid Kolkata 2000-2001 6 298* Dilip Vengsarkar Ravi Shastri Bombay 1986-1987 7 199 Cheteshwar Pujara Wriddhiman Saha Ranchi 2016-2017 8 129 Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh Sydney 2007-2008 9 140 M S Dhoni Bhuvneshwar Kumar Chennai 2012-2013 10 94 Sunil Gavaskar Shivlal Yadav Adelaide 1985-1986

AUSTRALIA