Laxman's 281: India's best against the Aussies?

Rajneesh Gupta surveys the batting landscape in India-Australia Test encounters.
INDIVIDUAL HUNDREDS
INDIA: 78
AUSTRALIA: 103
HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL INNINGS
INDIA
|Runs
|Batsman
|Venue
|Season
|281
|V V S Laxman
|Kolkata
|2000-2001
|241*
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Sydney
|2003-2004
|233
|Rahul Dravid
|Adelaide
|2003-2004
|224
|M S Dhoni
|Chennai
|2012-2013
|214
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Bengaluru
|2010-2011
|206
|Ravi Shastri
|Sydney
|1991-1992
|206
|Gautam Gambhir
|Delhi
|2008-2009
|204
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Hyderabad
|2012-2013
|202
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Ranchi
|2016-2017
|200*
|V V S Laxman
|Delhi
|2008-2009
AUSTRALIA
|Runs
|Batsman
|Venue
|Season
|329*
|Michael Clarke
|Sydney
|2011-2012
|257
|Ricky Ponting
|Melbourne
|2003-2004
|242
|Ricky Ponting
|Adelaide
|2003-2004
|223
|Justin Langer
|Sydney
|1999-2000
|221
|Ricky Ponting
|Adelaide
|2011-2012
|213
|Kim Hughes
|Adelaide
|1980-1981
|210
|Dean Jones
|Madras
|1986-1987
|210
|Michael Clarke
|Adelaide
|2011-2012
|204
|Greg Chappell
|Sydney
|1980-1981
|203
|Matthew Hayden
|Chennai
|2000-2001
|201
|Don Bradman
|Adelaide
|1947-1948
FASTEST HUNDREDS
INDIA
|Balls
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|85
|Shikhar Dhawan (187) #
|Mohali
|2012-2013
|97
|Krishnamachari Srikkanth (116)
|Sydney
|1985-1986
|107
|Sachin Tendulkar (177)
|Bengaluru
|1997-1998
|109
|Kapil Dev (119)
|Madras
|1986-1987
AUSTRALIA
|Balls
|Player
|Venue
|Season
|69
|David Warner (180)
|Perth
|2011-2012
|84
|Adam Gilchrist (122)
|Mumbai
|2000-2001
|103
|Adam Gilchrist (104)
|Bengaluru
|2004-2005
|106
|David Warner (145)
|Adelaide
|2014-2015
|108
|David Warner (101)
|Sydney
|2014-2015
# on Test debut
HUNDREDS IN BOTH INNINGS OF A TEST
INDIA
|Vijay Hazare
|116 and 145
|Adelaide
|1947-1948
|Virat Kohli
|115 and 141
|Adelaide
|2014-2015
AUSTRALIA
|Don Bradman
|132 and 127*
|Melbourne
|1947-1948
|David Warner
|145 and 102
|Adelaide
|2014-2015
VICTIMS OF 99
INDIA
|Batsman
|Venue
|Season
|How out
|Pankaj Roy
|Delhi
|1959-1960
|caught
|Ajit Wadekar
|Melbourne
|1967-1968
|caught
|Murali Vijay
|Adelaide
|2014-2015
|lbw
AUSTRALIA
|Batsman
|Venue
|Season
|How out
|Bill Brown
|Melbourne
|1947-1948
|run out
|Ian Chappell
|Calcutta
|1969-1970
|caught
|Matthew Hayden
|Brisbane
|2003-2004
|caught
|Simon Katich
|Nagpur
|2004-2005
|lbw
|Mitchell Starc
|Mohali
|2012-2013
|caught
|Shaun Marsh
|Melbourne
|2014-2015
|run out
MOST RUNS IN A SERIES
INDIA
|Player
|Season
|in
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Virat Kohli
|2014-2015
|Australia
|4
|8
|0
|692
|169
|86.50
|4
|1
|Rahul Dravid
|2003-04
|Australia
|4
|8
|3
|619
|233
|123.80
|1
|3
|Gundappa Viswanath
|1979-80
|India
|6
|8
|1
|518
|161*
|74.00
|2
|2
|V V S Laxman
|2000-01
|India
|3
|6
|0
|503
|281
|83.83
|1
|3
AUSTRALIA
|Player
|Season
|in
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Steve Smith
|2014-2015
|Australia
|4
|8
|2
|769
|192
|128.16
|4
|2
|Don Bradman
|1947-48
|Australia
|5
|6
|2
|715
|201
|178.75
|4
|1
|Ricky Ponting
|2003-2004
|Australia
|4
|8
|1
|706
|257
|100.85
|2
|2
|Michael Clarke
|2011-2012
|Australia
|4
|6
|1
|626
|329*
|125.20
|2
|0
|Kim Hughes
|1979-1980
|India
|6
|12
|2
|594
|100
|59.40
|1
|5
|David Boon
|1991-1992
|Australia
|5
|9
|2
|556
|135
|79.42
|3
|1
|Matthew Hayden
|2000-2001
|India
|3
|6
|1
|549
|203
|109.80
|2
|2
|Ricky Ponting
|2011-2012
|Australia
|4
|6
|1
|544
|221
|108.80
|2
|3
|Bobby Simpson
|1977-1978
|Australia
|5
|10
|0
|539
|176
|53.90
|2
|2
|Allan Border
|1979-1980
|India
|6
|12
|0
|521
|162
|43.41
|1
|3
MOST RUNS IN INDIA-AUSTRALIA TESTS
INDIA
|Player
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|39
|74
|8
|3,630
|241*
|55.00
|11
|16
|V V S Laxman
|29
|54
|5
|2,434
|281
|49.67
|6
|12
|Rahul Dravid
|32
|60
|6
|2,143
|233
|39.68
|2
|13
|Virender Sehwag
|22
|43
|1
|1,738
|195
|41.38
|3
|9
|Sunil Gavaskar
|20
|31
|1
|1,550
|172
|51.66
|8
|4
|Gundappa Viswanath
|18
|31
|2
|1,538
|161*
|53.03
|4
|9
|Sourav Ganguly
|24
|44
|4
|1,403
|144
|35.07
|2
|7
|Virat Kohli
|15
|27
|1
|1,322
|169
|50.84
|6
|3
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|24
|38
|4
|1,304
|164*
|38.35
|2
|7
|Murali Vijay
|13
|24
|0
|1,275
|167
|53.12
|4
|6
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|12
|22
|2
|1,101
|204
|55.05
|2
|6
AUSTRALIA
|Player
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Ricky Ponting
|29
|51
|4
|2,555
|257
|54.36
|8
|12
|Michael Clarke
|22
|40
|2
|2,049
|329*
|53.92
|7
|6
|Matthew Hayden
|18
|35
|3
|1,888
|203
|59.00
|6
|8
|Allan Border
|20
|35
|5
|1,567
|163
|52.23
|4
|9
|Steve Smith
|10
|20
|3
|1,429
|192
|84.05
|7
|3
|David Boon
|11
|20
|3
|1,204
|135
|70.82
|6
|2
|Bobby Simpson
|11
|21
|0
|1,125
|176
|53.57
|4
|6
|Steve Waugh
|18
|31
|5
|1,090
|150
|41.92
|2
|5
|Simon Katich
|14
|26
|3
|1,088
|125
|47.30
|2
|6
|David Warner
|16
|30
|0
|1,081
|180
|36.03
|4
|3
|Mike Hussey
|14
|24
|2
|1,078
|150*
|49.00
|3
|4
|Justin Langer
|14
|26
|0
|1,047
|223
|40.26
|3
|4
RECORD PARTNERSHIP FOR EACH WICKET
INDIA
|Wicket
|Partnership
|Batsman1
|Batsman2
|Venue
|Season
|1
|289
|Murali Vijay
|Shikar Dhawan
|Mohali
|2012-2013
|2
|370
|Murali Vijay
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Hyderabad
|2012-2013
|3
|308
|Murali Vijay
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Bengaluru
|2010-2011
|4
|353
|Sachin Tendulkar
|V V S Laxman
|Sydney
|2003-2004
|5
|376
|V V S Laxman
|Rahul Dravid
|Kolkata
|2000-2001
|6
|298*
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|Ravi Shastri
|Bombay
|1986-1987
|7
|199
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Ranchi
|2016-2017
|8
|129
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Harbhajan Singh
|Sydney
|2007-2008
|9
|140
|M S Dhoni
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Chennai
|2012-2013
|10
|94
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Shivlal Yadav
|Adelaide
|1985-1986
AUSTRALIA
|Wicket
|Partnership
|Batsman1
|Batsman2
|Venue
|Season
|1
|217
|David Boon
|Geoff Marsh
|Sydney
|1985-1986
|2
|236
|Sid Barnes
|Don Bradman
|Adelaide
|1947-1948
|3
|222
|Allan Border
|Kim Hughes
|Madras
|1979-1980
|4
|386
|Ricky Ponting
|Michael Clarke
|Adelaide
|2011-2012
|5
|334*
|Michael Clarke
|Mike Hussey
|Sydney
|2011-2012
|6
|197
|Matthew Hayden
|Adam Gilchrist
|Mumbai
|2000-2001
|7
|173
|Andrew Symonds
|Brad Hogg
|Sydney
|2007-2008
|8
|117
|Simon Katich
|Jason Gillespie
|Sydney
|2003-2004
|9
|133
|Steve Waugh
|Jason Gillespie
|Kolkata
|2000-2001
|10
|77
|Allan Border
|Dave Gilbert
|Melbourne
|1985-1986
