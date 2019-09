India vs SA: How the teams stack up in T20s

Last updated on: September 11, 2019 10:14 IST

Rajneesh Gupta throws up all the numbers of how both teams have fared in Twenty20 Internationals.

India in T20Is

Matches Won Lost No Result Win% Home 36 21 15 0 58.33 Away 82 53 26 3 64.63 Overall 118 74 41 3 62.71

South Africa in T20Is

Matches Won Lost No Result Win% Home 57 35 22 0 61.40 Away 56 33 22 1 58.93 Overall 113 68 44 1 60.18

India in last 5 T20I series

beat West Indies 3-0 in West Indies

lost to Australia 0-2 in India

lost to New Zealand 1-2 in New Zealand

drew with Australia 1-1 in Australia

beat West Indies 3-0 in India

South Africa in last 5 T20I series

beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in South Africa

beat Pakistan 2-1 in South Africa

beat Australia 1-0 in Australia

beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in South Africa

lost to Sri Lanka 0-1 in Sri Lanka

Head to head

Mts India South Africa Overall 13 8 5 in India 2 0 2

Captaincy record

Matches Won Lost No Result Win% Virat Kohli 25 15 9 1 60.00 Quinton de Kock 0

India-South Africa T20Is

Date Venue Batted 1st Batted 2nd Result 01-12-2006 Johannesburg SA 126/9 (20) India 127/4 (19.5) India won by 6 wickets 20-09-2007 Durban India 153/5 (20) SA 116/9 (20) India won by 37 runs 16-06-2009 Nottingham SA 130/5 (20) India 118/8 (20) SA won by 12 runs 02-05-2010 Gros Islet India 186/5 (20) SA 172/5 (20) India won by 14 runs 09-01-2011 Durban India 168/6 (20) SA 147/9 (20) India won by 21 runs 30-03-2012 Johannesburg SA 219/4 (20) Ind 71/0 (7.5) SA won by 11 runs (D/L) 02-10-2012 Colombo RPS India 152/6 (20) SA 151 (19.5) India won by 1 run 04-04-2014 Mirpur SA 172/4 (20) Ind 176/4 (19.1) India won by 6 wickets 02-10-2015 Dharamsala India 199/5 (20) SA 200/3 (19.4) SA won by 7 wickets 05-10-2015 Cuttack India 92 (17.2) SA 964 (17.1) SA won by 6 wickets 18-02-2018 Johannesburg India 203/5 (20) SA 175/9 (20) India won by 28 runs 21-02-2018 Centurion India 188/4 (20) SA 189/4 (18.4) SA won by 6 wickets 24-02-2018 Cape Town India 172/7 (20) SA 165/6 (20) India won by 7 runs

Highest total:

India: 203/5, Johannesburg, 18-02-2018

South Africa: 219/4, Johannesburg, 30-03-2012

Lowest total:

India: 92, Cuttack, 05-10-2015

South Africa: 116/9, Durban, 20-09-2007

Highest individual score:

India: 106, Rohit Sharma, Dharamsala, 02-10-2015

South Africa: 78, Colin Ingram, Johannesburg, 30-03-2012

Best bowling:

India: 5/24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Johannesburg, 18-02-2018

South Africa: 3/12, Albie Morkel, Cuttack, 05-10-2015

India in T20Is at home

Matches Won Lost No Result Win% India 36 21 15 0 58.33

South Africa in T20Is in India

Matches Won Lost No Result Win% Overall 6 4 2 0 66.66 v India 2 2 0 0 100.00

Indian squad

Age Date of Birth Place of Birth Bats Bowls Matches Virat Kohli (Captain) 30 05-11-1988 Delhi RHB RM 70 Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain) 32 30-04-1987 Bansod, Nagpur, Maharashtra RHB ROB 96 Khaleel Ahmed 21 05-12-1997 Tonk, Rajasthan RHB LM 11 Deepak Chahar 27 17-08-1992 Agra, Uttar Pradesh RHB RM 2 Rahul Chahar 20 04-08-1999 Bharaatpur, Rajasthan RHB RLB 1 Shikhar Dhawan 33 05-12-1985 Delhi LHB ROB 53 Shreyas Iyer 24 06-12-1994 Mumbai, Maharashtra RHB RLB 6 Ravindra Jadeja 30 06-12-1988 Navagam-Khed, Saurashtra LHB SLA 42 Manish Pandey 30 10-09-1989 Nantilal, Karnataka RHB RM 31 Hardik Pandya 25 11-10-1993 Choryasi, Gujarat RHB RMF 38 Krunal Pandya 28 24-03-1991 Ahmedabad, Gujarat LHB SLA 14 Rishabh Pant 21 04-10-1997 Haridwar, Uttarakhand LHB (wk) 18 KL Rahul 27 18-04-1992 Bangalore, Karnataka RHB (occ wk) 28 Navdeep Saini 26 23-11-1992 Karnal, Haryana RHB RF 3 Washington Sundar 19 05-10-1999 Chennai, Tamil Nadu LHB ROB 10

South African squad

