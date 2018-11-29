India vs Australia: The numbers you must know

How do India and Australia's teams stack up?
Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.
India
|Player
|Batting style
|Bowling style
|Role
|Age
|Tests
|Virat Kohli
|Right-hand
|Right-arm medium
|Batsman
|30
|73
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Right-hand
|Right-arm medium
|Batsman
|30
|52
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Right-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Bowling allrounder
|32
|64
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|24
|6
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Left-hand
|Left-arm orthodox spin
|Allrounder
|29
|39
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Right-hand
|Right-arm medium-fast
|Bowler
|28
|21
|Rishabh Pant
|Left-hand
|Wicketkeeper-batsman
|21
|5
|Parthiv Patel
|Left-hand
|Wicketkeeper-batsman
|33
|25
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Right-hand
|Right-arm leg-spin
|Batsman
|30
|64
|Lokesh Rahul
|Right-hand
|Batsman
|26
|31
|Mohammed Shami
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|28
|36
|Ishant Sharma
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|30
|87
|Rohit Sharma
|Right-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Batsman
|31
|25
|Prithvi Shaw
|Right-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Batsman
|19
|2
|Hanuma Vihari
|Right-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Batsman
|25
|1
|Murali Vijay
|Right-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Batsman
|34
|59
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Left-hand
|Left-arm chinaman
|Bowler
|23
|5
|Umesh Yadav
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|31
|40
Australia
|Player
|Batting style
|Bowling style
|Role
|Age
|Tests
|Tim Paine
|Right-hand
|Right-arm medium
|Wicketkeeper-batsman
|33
|15
|Pat Cummins
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast
|Bowler
|25
|14
|Aaron Finch
|Right-hand
|Left-arm slow orthodox
|Batsman
|32
|2
|Pater Handscomb
|Right-hand
|Batsman
|27
|13
|Marcus Harris
|Left-hand
|Batsman
|26
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|Left-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|27
|40
|Travis Head
|Left-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Batsman
|24
|2
|Usman Khawaja
|Left-hand
|Right-arm medium
|Batsman
|31
|35
|Nathan Lyon
|Right-hand
|Right-arm off-spin
|Bowler
|31
|80
|Mitchell Marsh
|Right-hand
|Right-arm medium
|Allrounder
|27
|30
|Shaun Marsh
|Left-hand
|Left-arm slow orthodox
|Batsman
|35
|34
|Peter Siddle
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|34
|64
|Mitchell Starc
|Left-hand
|Left-arm fast
|Bowler
|28
|45
|Chris Tremain
|Right-hand
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|27
|0
********
Test career figures: Batting & fielding: INDIA
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100
|50
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Virat Kohli
|73
|124
|8
|6,331
|243
|54.57
|24
|19
|67
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|52
|88
|9
|3,271
|188
|41.40
|9
|15
|67
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|64
|91
|12
|2,331
|124
|29.50
|4
|11
|23
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|11
|4
|10
|6
|1.42
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|39
|57
|14
|1,395
|100*
|32.44
|1
|9
|31
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|21
|29
|4
|552
|63*
|22.08
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Rishabh Pant
|5
|8
|0
|346
|114
|43.25
|1
|2
|20
|2
|Parthiv Patel
|25
|38
|8
|934
|71
|31.13
|0
|6
|62
|10
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|64
|107
|8
|4,905
|206*
|49.54
|15
|19
|42
|0
|K L Rahul
|31
|51
|2
|1,848
|199
|37.71
|5
|11
|42
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|36
|51
|15
|427
|51*
|11.86
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Ishant Sharma
|87
|120
|43
|623
|31*
|8.09
|0
|0
|17
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|25
|43
|6
|1,479
|177
|39.97
|3
|9
|24
|0
|Prithvi Shaw
|2
|3
|1
|237
|134
|118.50
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hanuma Vihari
|1
|2
|0
|56
|56
|28.00
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Murali Vijay
|59
|101
|1
|3,933
|167
|39.33
|12
|15
|48
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|6
|0
|51
|26
|8.50
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|40
|45
|20
|277
|30
|11.08
|0
|0
|14
|0
Test career figures – Bowling: INDIA
|Tests
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|5I
|10M
|Virat Kohli
|73
|163
|76
|0
|-
|0
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|52
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|64
|17,851
|8,551
|336
|25.44
|53.13
|7/59
|26
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|1,473
|716
|28
|25.57
|52.61
|5/54
|2
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|39
|10,946
|4,348
|185
|23.50
|59.17
|7/48
|9
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|21
|3,348
|1,644
|63
|26.09
|53.14
|6/82
|4
|0
|Rishabh Pant
|5
|Parthiv Patel
|25
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|64
|6
|2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|K L Rahul
|31
|Mohammed Shami
|36
|6,742
|3,835
|128
|29.96
|52.67
|5/28
|3
|0
|Ishant Sharma
|87
|16,578
|8,893
|256
|34.73
|64.76
|7/74
|8
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|25
|334
|202
|2
|101.00
|167.00
|1/26
|0
|0
|Prithvi Shaw
|2
|Hanuma Vihari
|1
|63
|38
|3
|12.66
|21.00
|3/37
|0
|0
|Murali Vijay
|59
|330
|167
|1
|167.00
|330.00
|1/12
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|798
|480
|19
|25.26
|42.00
|5/57
|1
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|40
|6,437
|3,844
|117
|32.85
|55.02
|6/88
|2
|1
Test career figures – Batting & fielding: INDIA in Australia
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100
|50
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Virat Kohli
|8
|16
|0
|992
|169
|62.00
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|4
|8
|1
|399
|147
|57.00
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|6
|12
|2
|276
|62
|27.60
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|1
|2
|1
|50
|30
|50.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parthiv Patel
|4
|6
|1
|160
|62
|32.00
|0
|1
|8
|3
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|3
|6
|0
|201
|73
|33.50
|0
|1
|2
|0
|K L Rahul
|2
|4
|0
|130
|110
|32.50
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|3
|4
|1
|67
|34
|22.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ishant Sharma
|10
|19
|8
|95
|23
|8.63
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|6
|0
|173
|53
|28.83
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Murali Vijay
|4
|8
|0
|482
|144
|60.25
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|7
|12
|5
|71
|30
|10.14
|0
|0
|2
|0
Test career figures – Bowling: INDIA in Australia
|Tests
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|5I
|10M
|Virat Kohli
|8
|54
|26
|0
|-
|0
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|4
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|6
|2,038
|1,149
|21
|54.71
|97.05
|4/105
|0
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|1
|252
|168
|1
|168.00
|252.00
|1/46
|0
|0
|Parthiv Patel
|4
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|3
|K L Rahul
|2
|Mohammed Shami
|3
|759
|537
|15
|35.80
|50.60
|5/112
|1
|0
|Ishant Sharma
|10
|2,109
|1,243
|20
|62.15
|105.45
|3/38
|0
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|84
|45
|1
|45.00
|84.00
|1/35
|0
|0
|Murali Vijay
|4
|144
|70
|0
|-
|0
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|7
|1,419
|1,099
|25
|43.96
|56.76
|5/93
|1
|0
********
Test career figures – Batting & fielding: AUSTRALIA
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100
|50
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Tim Paine
|15
|26
|6
|765
|92
|38.25
|0
|5
|61
|4
|Pat Cummins
|14
|22
|4
|365
|50
|20.27
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Aaron Finch
|2
|4
|0
|181
|62
|45.25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Peter Handscomb
|13
|24
|5
|829
|110
|43.63
|2
|4
|22
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|40
|48
|22
|337
|39
|12.96
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Travis Head
|2
|4
|0
|122
|72
|30.50
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Usman Khawaja
|35
|60
|4
|2,455
|174
|43.83
|7
|13
|25
|0
|Nathan Lyon
|80
|103
|31
|839
|47
|11.65
|0
|0
|39
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|30
|51
|5
|1,200
|181
|26.08
|2
|3
|15
|0
|Shaun Marsh
|34
|61
|2
|2,082
|182
|35.28
|6
|9
|21
|0
|Peter Siddle
|64
|90
|14
|1,080
|51
|14.21
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|45
|70
|12
|1,234
|99
|21.27
|0
|9
|20
|0
Test career figures – Bowling: AUSTRALIA
|Tests
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|5I
|10M
|Tim Paine
|15
|Pat Cummins
|14
|3,221
|1,572
|66
|23.81
|48.80
|6/79
|2
|0
|Aaron Finch
|2
|Peter Handscomb
|13
|Josh Hazlewood
|40
|8,662
|4,054
|151
|26.84
|57.36
|6/67
|6
|0
|Travis Head
|2
|18
|10
|0
|-
|0
|0
|Usman Khawaja
|35
|6
|1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|Nathan Lyon
|80
|20,081
|10,244
|318
|32.21
|63.15
|8/50
|12
|2
|Mitchell Marsh
|30
|2,521
|1,486
|35
|42.45
|72.03
|4/61
|0
|0
|Shaun Marsh
|34
|Peter Siddle
|64
|13,325
|6,482
|214
|30.28
|62.27
|6/54
|8
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|45
|9,354
|5,305
|186
|28.52
|50.29
|6/50
|9
|1
Test career figures – Batting & fielding: AUSTRALIA in Australia
|Tests
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100
|50
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Tim Paine
|5
|6
|2
|192
|57
|48.00
|0
|1
|25
|1
|Pat Cummins
|5
|6
|2
|166
|44
|41.50
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peter Handscomb
|6
|10
|3
|461
|110
|65.85
|2
|2
|8
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|20
|15
|8
|122
|32
|17.42
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Usman Khawaja
|18
|29
|3
|1,544
|174
|59.38
|5
|8
|11
|0
|Nathan Lyon
|37
|35
|11
|323
|34
|13.45
|0
|0
|23
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|12
|18
|4
|553
|181
|39.50
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Shaun Marsh
|15
|24
|1
|1,027
|182
|44.65
|3
|5
|11
|0
|Peter Siddle
|34
|41
|7
|543
|43
|15.97
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|21
|26
|7
|454
|84
|23.89
|0
|4
|8
|0
Test career figures – Bowling: AUSTRALIA in Australia
|Tests
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|5I
|10M
|Tim Paine
|5
|Pat Cummins
|5
|1,183
|567
|23
|24.65
|51.43
|4/39
|0
|0
|Peter Handscomb
|6
|Josh Hazlewood
|20
|4,782
|2,192
|86
|25.48
|55.60
|6/70
|4
|0
|Usman Khawaja
|18
|Nathan Lyon
|37
|9,253
|4,691
|139
|33.74
|66.57
|7/152
|3
|1
|Mitchell Marsh
|12
|1053
|637
|15
|42.46
|70.20
|4/61
|0
|0
|Shaun Marsh
|15
|Peter Siddle
|34
|6,991
|3,375
|122
|27.66
|57.30
|6/54
|5
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|21
|4,813
|2,737
|96
|28.51
|50.14
|6/154
|3
|0
****
