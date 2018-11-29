India vs Australia: The numbers you must know

Last updated on: November 29, 2018 11:22 IST

How do India and Australia's teams stack up?

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli exults after scoring a century in the third Test at the MCG, his third in the 2014 series. Kohli hit a brilliant 169 off 272 balls. He had scored 115 and 141 in the first Test at Adelaide. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

India

Player Batting style Bowling style Role Age Tests Virat Kohli Right-hand Right-arm medium Batsman 30 73 Ajinkya Rahane Right-hand Right-arm medium Batsman 30 52 Ravichandran Ashwin Right-hand Right-arm off-spin Bowling allrounder 32 64 Jasprit Bumrah Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 24 6 Ravindra Jadeja Left-hand Left-arm orthodox spin Allrounder 29 39 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Right-hand Right-arm medium-fast Bowler 28 21 Rishabh Pant Left-hand Wicketkeeper-batsman 21 5 Parthiv Patel Left-hand Wicketkeeper-batsman 33 25 Cheteshwar Pujara Right-hand Right-arm leg-spin Batsman 30 64 Lokesh Rahul Right-hand Batsman 26 31 Mohammed Shami Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 28 36 Ishant Sharma Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 30 87 Rohit Sharma Right-hand Right-arm off-spin Batsman 31 25 Prithvi Shaw Right-hand Right-arm off-spin Batsman 19 2 Hanuma Vihari Right-hand Right-arm off-spin Batsman 25 1 Murali Vijay Right-hand Right-arm off-spin Batsman 34 59 Kuldeep Yadav Left-hand Left-arm chinaman Bowler 23 5 Umesh Yadav Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 31 40

IMAGE: Australian Captain Tim Paine at an Australian nets session. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Australia

Player Batting style Bowling style Role Age Tests Tim Paine Right-hand Right-arm medium Wicketkeeper-batsman 33 15 Pat Cummins Right-hand Right-arm fast Bowler 25 14 Aaron Finch Right-hand Left-arm slow orthodox Batsman 32 2 Pater Handscomb Right-hand Batsman 27 13 Marcus Harris Left-hand Batsman 26 0 Josh Hazlewood Left-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 27 40 Travis Head Left-hand Right-arm off-spin Batsman 24 2 Usman Khawaja Left-hand Right-arm medium Batsman 31 35 Nathan Lyon Right-hand Right-arm off-spin Bowler 31 80 Mitchell Marsh Right-hand Right-arm medium Allrounder 27 30 Shaun Marsh Left-hand Left-arm slow orthodox Batsman 35 34 Peter Siddle Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 34 64 Mitchell Starc Left-hand Left-arm fast Bowler 28 45 Chris Tremain Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 27 0

********

IMAGE: Murali Vijay on his way to a hundred in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, December 18, 2014. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Test career figures: Batting & fielding: INDIA

Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 Catches Stumpings Virat Kohli 73 124 8 6,331 243 54.57 24 19 67 0 Ajinkya Rahane 52 88 9 3,271 188 41.40 9 15 67 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 64 91 12 2,331 124 29.50 4 11 23 0 Jasprit Bumrah 6 11 4 10 6 1.42 0 0 3 0 Ravindra Jadeja 39 57 14 1,395 100* 32.44 1 9 31 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 21 29 4 552 63* 22.08 0 3 8 0 Rishabh Pant 5 8 0 346 114 43.25 1 2 20 2 Parthiv Patel 25 38 8 934 71 31.13 0 6 62 10 Cheteshwar Pujara 64 107 8 4,905 206* 49.54 15 19 42 0 K L Rahul 31 51 2 1,848 199 37.71 5 11 42 0 Mohammed Shami 36 51 15 427 51* 11.86 0 1 8 0 Ishant Sharma 87 120 43 623 31* 8.09 0 0 17 0 Rohit Sharma 25 43 6 1,479 177 39.97 3 9 24 0 Prithvi Shaw 2 3 1 237 134 118.50 1 1 2 0 Hanuma Vihari 1 2 0 56 56 28.00 0 1 0 0 Murali Vijay 59 101 1 3,933 167 39.33 12 15 48 0 Kuldeep Yadav 5 6 0 51 26 8.50 0 0 2 0 Umesh Yadav 40 45 20 277 30 11.08 0 0 14 0

Test career figures – Bowling: INDIA

Tests Balls Runs Wickets Average Strike Rate Best 5I 10M Virat Kohli 73 163 76 0 - 0 0 Ajinkya Rahane 52 Ravichandran Ashwin 64 17,851 8,551 336 25.44 53.13 7/59 26 7 Jasprit Bumrah 6 1,473 716 28 25.57 52.61 5/54 2 0 Ravindra Jadeja 39 10,946 4,348 185 23.50 59.17 7/48 9 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 21 3,348 1,644 63 26.09 53.14 6/82 4 0 Rishabh Pant 5 Parthiv Patel 25 Cheteshwar Pujara 64 6 2 0 - 0 0 K L Rahul 31 Mohammed Shami 36 6,742 3,835 128 29.96 52.67 5/28 3 0 Ishant Sharma 87 16,578 8,893 256 34.73 64.76 7/74 8 1 Rohit Sharma 25 334 202 2 101.00 167.00 1/26 0 0 Prithvi Shaw 2 Hanuma Vihari 1 63 38 3 12.66 21.00 3/37 0 0 Murali Vijay 59 330 167 1 167.00 330.00 1/12 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav 5 798 480 19 25.26 42.00 5/57 1 0 Umesh Yadav 40 6,437 3,844 117 32.85 55.02 6/88 2 1

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav looks on as Shaun Marsh is run out in the third Test at the MCG, December 30, 2014. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Test career figures – Batting & fielding: INDIA in Australia

Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 Catches Stumpings Virat Kohli 8 16 0 992 169 62.00 5 2 5 0 Ajinkya Rahane 4 8 1 399 147 57.00 1 2 2 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 6 12 2 276 62 27.60 0 2 5 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 2 1 50 30 50.00 0 0 0 0 Parthiv Patel 4 6 1 160 62 32.00 0 1 8 3 Cheteshwar Pujara 3 6 0 201 73 33.50 0 1 2 0 K L Rahul 2 4 0 130 110 32.50 1 0 1 0 Mohammed Shami 3 4 1 67 34 22.33 0 0 0 0 Ishant Sharma 10 19 8 95 23 8.63 0 0 2 0 Rohit Sharma 3 6 0 173 53 28.83 0 1 2 0 Murali Vijay 4 8 0 482 144 60.25 1 4 4 0 Umesh Yadav 7 12 5 71 30 10.14 0 0 2 0

Test career figures – Bowling: INDIA in Australia

Tests Balls Runs Wickets Average Strike Rate Best 5I 10M Virat Kohli 8 54 26 0 - 0 0 Ajinkya Rahane 4 Ravichandran Ashwin 6 2,038 1,149 21 54.71 97.05 4/105 0 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 252 168 1 168.00 252.00 1/46 0 0 Parthiv Patel 4 Cheteshwar Pujara 3 K L Rahul 2 Mohammed Shami 3 759 537 15 35.80 50.60 5/112 1 0 Ishant Sharma 10 2,109 1,243 20 62.15 105.45 3/38 0 0 Rohit Sharma 3 84 45 1 45.00 84.00 1/35 0 0 Murali Vijay 4 144 70 0 - 0 0 Umesh Yadav 7 1,419 1,099 25 43.96 56.76 5/93 1 0

********

IMAGE: Shaun Marsh on day four of the third Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 29, 2014. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Test career figures – Batting & fielding: AUSTRALIA

Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 Catches Stumpings Tim Paine 15 26 6 765 92 38.25 0 5 61 4 Pat Cummins 14 22 4 365 50 20.27 0 1 7 0 Aaron Finch 2 4 0 181 62 45.25 0 1 0 0 Peter Handscomb 13 24 5 829 110 43.63 2 4 22 0 Josh Hazlewood 40 48 22 337 39 12.96 0 0 15 0 Travis Head 2 4 0 122 72 30.50 0 1 4 0 Usman Khawaja 35 60 4 2,455 174 43.83 7 13 25 0 Nathan Lyon 80 103 31 839 47 11.65 0 0 39 0 Mitchell Marsh 30 51 5 1,200 181 26.08 2 3 15 0 Shaun Marsh 34 61 2 2,082 182 35.28 6 9 21 0 Peter Siddle 64 90 14 1,080 51 14.21 0 2 17 0 Mitchell Starc 45 70 12 1,234 99 21.27 0 9 20 0

IMAGE: Josh Hazelwood celebrates an Indian wicket with teammates on the final day of the Melbourne Test, December 30, 2014. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Test career figures – Bowling: AUSTRALIA

Tests Balls Runs Wickets Average Strike Rate Best 5I 10M Tim Paine 15 Pat Cummins 14 3,221 1,572 66 23.81 48.80 6/79 2 0 Aaron Finch 2 Peter Handscomb 13 Josh Hazlewood 40 8,662 4,054 151 26.84 57.36 6/67 6 0 Travis Head 2 18 10 0 - 0 0 Usman Khawaja 35 6 1 0 - 0 0 Nathan Lyon 80 20,081 10,244 318 32.21 63.15 8/50 12 2 Mitchell Marsh 30 2,521 1,486 35 42.45 72.03 4/61 0 0 Shaun Marsh 34 Peter Siddle 64 13,325 6,482 214 30.28 62.27 6/54 8 0 Mitchell Starc 45 9,354 5,305 186 28.52 50.29 6/50 9 1

Test career figures – Batting & fielding: AUSTRALIA in Australia

Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 Catches Stumpings Tim Paine 5 6 2 192 57 48.00 0 1 25 1 Pat Cummins 5 6 2 166 44 41.50 0 0 1 0 Peter Handscomb 6 10 3 461 110 65.85 2 2 8 0 Josh Hazlewood 20 15 8 122 32 17.42 0 0 9 0 Usman Khawaja 18 29 3 1,544 174 59.38 5 8 11 0 Nathan Lyon 37 35 11 323 34 13.45 0 0 23 0 Mitchell Marsh 12 18 4 553 181 39.50 2 0 5 0 Shaun Marsh 15 24 1 1,027 182 44.65 3 5 11 0 Peter Siddle 34 41 7 543 43 15.97 0 0 9 0 Mitchell Starc 21 26 7 454 84 23.89 0 4 8 0

Test career figures – Bowling: AUSTRALIA in Australia

Tests Balls Runs Wickets Average Strike Rate Best 5I 10M Tim Paine 5 Pat Cummins 5 1,183 567 23 24.65 51.43 4/39 0 0 Peter Handscomb 6 Josh Hazlewood 20 4,782 2,192 86 25.48 55.60 6/70 4 0 Usman Khawaja 18 Nathan Lyon 37 9,253 4,691 139 33.74 66.57 7/152 3 1 Mitchell Marsh 12 1053 637 15 42.46 70.20 4/61 0 0 Shaun Marsh 15 Peter Siddle 34 6,991 3,375 122 27.66 57.30 6/54 5 0 Mitchell Starc 21 4,813 2,737 96 28.51 50.14 6/154 3 0

****