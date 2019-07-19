News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zimbabwe Cricket suspended over government interference

Zimbabwe Cricket suspended over government interference

July 19, 2019 09:54 IST

'We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference.'

IMAGE: Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the recent 50-overs World Cup, having struggled to schedule matches against the major teams in international cricket as their financial position worsened. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Zimbabwe were suspended from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, with the world governing body saying the country's cricket administration is not free from government interference.

 

The ICC Board unanimously decided to freeze funding to national governing body Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and ban the southern African country's teams from international events.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference," ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.

"What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked."

Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended ZC last month, putting the national cricket board on a collision course with the ICC.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the recent 50-overs World Cup, having struggled to schedule matches against the major teams in international cricket as their financial position worsened.

The country first became a full ICC member in 1992 and enjoyed an impressive run at the 1999 World Cup, narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

ICC approves concussion substitutes in cricket

ICC approves concussion substitutes in cricket

Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          