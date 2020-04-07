Yuvraj was my cricket crush, reveals Rohit

Source:

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh, left, with Rohit Sharma as they celebrate a wicket during the ICC World Twenty20 match against Australia in Dhaka, on March 30, 2014. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Dashing opener Rohit Sharma revealed that when he first made it to the Indian team, his cricket crush used to be Yuvraj Singh.

During an Instagram Live session with Yuvraj, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit spilled the beans on a funny incident that happened when he first came into the Indian team in 2007.



"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I just wanted to talk to Yuvraj, I wanted to see how he prepares, the role that Yuvraj had, I had to essay the same role eventually in the middle order," Rohit said during the session, on Tuesday.



"When it came to fielding, I wanted to learn from Yuvraj. There was an incident in which I had entered the team bus early, I was half an hour early and I had taken the seat which was originally reserved for Yuvraj. He then entered the bus and I thought 'that is how you make an entry'," he added.



Rohit then went on to narrate what Yuvraj did when he found out his seat was already occupied.



"He asked me 'do you know whose seat this is'? He then said, 'get up, it is my seat, you go sit on another seat'. RP Singh had told me that the seat was Yuvraj's but I still chose to sit there. Having said this, we have a good relationship now," Rohit said.



Yuvraj also praised Rohit at the start of his career, predicting that among the younger lot the Mumbai right-hander would go on to become a really matured player.



Rohit had a dream run with the bat 2019 as he became the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.



He also made a smashing comeback to Test cricket, hitting centuries in each innings in his first Test as opener, against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, before going to register his maiden double century (212) in Ranchi in the third match of the same series.



Rohit has been out of action since February because of a calf injury.