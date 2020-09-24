'You were one of a kind, Deano'

September 24, 2020 17:12 IST

Condolences poured in from colleagues from the cricket fraternity following the demise of former Australian batsmen Dean Jones.

Jones died of a cardiac arrest in a hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

Cricket Australia: Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game. Anyone who watched cricket in the 1980s and 1990s will fondly recall his cavalier approach at the crease and the incredible energy and passion he brought to every game he played.

Although many remember him for his brilliance in the 50-over game, arguably Jones’ finest moment in the national team came in scorching conditions in Chennai in 1986, where his selfless and courageous innings of 210 helped Australia to a famous tie against India.

Jones remained an immensely popular figure in Australian and Victorian cricket throughout his life and was a much-loved columnist and commentator in every corner of the cricketing world.

This is a truly sad day. Deano’s loss will be felt not just at home in Australia, but across the globe. Our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe.

ICC: Dean Jones: 1961-2020 – an icon of the game gone way too soon. RIP

Sachin Tendulkar: Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones.

Tom Moody: Speechless with the tragic news of the passing of my great mate and beloved cricketing man. You will be sorely missed by your cricketing family, sincere condolences to Jane and the girls. #RIP #Deano

Aaron Finch: Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game.

David Warner: I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed.

Virat Kohli: Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of #DeanJones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends.

Harsha Bhogle: You disagreed with Deano, you pulled his leg more than you might with others. But that was because he was game. And when he came up with a theory, you always listened because it was backed by numbers. He loved cricket but that was only one of the reasons we loved him. So so sad.

Ramiz Raja: In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room -- a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend.

VVS Laxman: Terrible news of Dean Jones passing away. My heartfelt Condolences to the family.

Ajinkya Rahane: Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Dean Jones. My condolences to his friends and family.

Shikhar Dhawan: Tragic news. Rest in Peace, Professor. My condolences to the family of Dean Jones.

R Ashwin: Shocked and devastated!! #RIPDeanjones.

Hardik Pandya: Very, very sad news. Rest in Peace, Professor Deano. Sending my condolences to his loved ones.

Kolkata Knight Riders: A fantastic cricketer and a commentator par excellence. RIP Deano, you will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Rajasthan Royals: We will miss you & your voice, Professor. Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones.