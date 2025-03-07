HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harmanpreet's angry dissent costs her big bucks

Harmanpreet's angry dissent costs her big bucks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 12:00 IST

x

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Friday fined 10 per cent of her match fee for showing dissent at umpire's decision during her team's match against UP Warriorz at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur was on Friday fined 10 per cent of her match fee. Photograph: BCCI

The incident occurred at the end of the 19th over of UPW innings when umpire Ajitesh Argal informed Harmanpreet that only three fielders could be outside the circle in the final over due to a slow over rate.

Seemingly unhappy with the ruling, she was seen engaged in a brief argument with the umpire, with teammate Amelia Kerr also joining the discussion.

 

"Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match," WPL said in a release.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Harmanpreet also had a spat with UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone during the match, when the English cricketer, standing at the non-striker's end, walked toward the umpire to explain something.

Harmanpreet appeared to respond sharply, seemingly asking Ecclestone to stay out of the conversation.

The exchange prompted intervention from square-leg umpire N Janani and UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma, who stepped in to defuse the tension.

UP Warriorz went on to post a total of 150/9, a target that Mumbai Indians chased down in 18.3 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WPL: UP Warriorz need to raise game against RCB
WPL: UP Warriorz need to raise game against RCB
WPL: Can UP Warriorz continue winning run against MI?
WPL: Can UP Warriorz continue winning run against MI?
WPL PIX: Sensational Sciver-Brunt helps MI outplay UP Warriorz
WPL PIX: Sensational Sciver-Brunt helps MI outplay UP Warriorz
WPL: UP Warriorz eyeing revenge against Gujarat Giants
WPL: UP Warriorz eyeing revenge against Gujarat Giants
WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians eye improved showing from batters vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians eye improved showing from batters vs Gujarat Giants

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 2

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 3

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

VIDEOS

Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza1:09

Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza

Snow-clad peaks of Doda's Bhalesa dazzle in the sun!0:57

Snow-clad peaks of Doda's Bhalesa dazzle in the sun!

Shami called 'criminal' for not doing Roza, Family responds strongly3:14

Shami called 'criminal' for not doing Roza, Family...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD