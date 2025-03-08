HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WPL: Ecclestone, Voll lead Warriorz to victory, RCB exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 08, 2025 23:17 IST

IMAGES from the WPL match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played in Lucknow on Saturday

Sophie Ecclestone

Georgia Voll slammed an unbeaten 99 to power UP Warriorz to a massive 225/5, the highest ever total of the tournament, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final match of the Women's Premier League in Lucknow on Saturday.

IMAGE: Georgia Voll is congratulated by Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham. Photograph: BCCI

Voll was in superb form, striking 17 fours and one six in her 56-ball knock, leading a stellar top-order performance. Kiran Navgire (46 off 16 balls), Grace Harris (39 off 22), and Chinelle Henry (19 off 15) were the other contributors after UPW were asked to bat first.

Voll's knock equalled Sophie Devine's 99, which was also scored against RCB in 2023, as the highest individual score in WPL history.

 

Georgia Wareham (2/43) took two wickets, but RCB failed to build any pressure.

RCB, who had lost their last four matches, saw skipper Smriti Mandhana win the toss, but Voll and Harris took full advantage of it, posting the highest powerplay score of the season, reaching 67/0.

Harris was the aggressor early on, smashing five fours off Kim Garth, while Voll cut loose, hitting three fours off Renuka Singh.

The partnership was broken when Harris was dismissed while running for a non-existent single, but Navgire joined Voll for a 71-run stand off 31 balls, taking UPW to 100 in 9.3 overs. Navgire hit five sixes before holing out to Ellyse Perry at long-off.

Henry and Voll added 43 runs off 25 balls as UPW continued their onslaught. Henry hit four boundaries before being dismissed, leaving UPW at 191/3 in the 17th over.

Voll finished just one run short of her century, as Deepti Sharma was run out off the final ball.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
