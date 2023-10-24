World Cup: Mathews replaces injured Pathirana in SL squad

IMAGE: This will be the fourth World Cup for veteran Angelo Mathews. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Tuesday replaced injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad ahead of their match against England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Pathirana had sustained a shoulder injury during Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan, and the 20-year-old did not play in the subsequent games against Australia and Netherlands.



This will be the fourth World Cup for veteran Mathews since the 2011 edition. The 36-year-old has played 221 ODIs for Sri Lanka, scoring 5865 runs with three hundreds and 40 fifties, while taking 120 wickets in 50-overs format.



Sri Lanka had recalled him as a travelling reserve last week along with pacer Dushmantha Chameera after he was sidelined in their original World Cup squad.



Pathirana is the second Lankan player to be ruled out of the World Cup after captain Dasun Shanaka flew back home with a quadriceps tear, an injury that warranted at least three weeks of recovery time.



Chamika Karunaratne was named as Shanaka's replacement, with Kusal Mendis taking over Sri Lanka's captaincy in place of Shanaka.