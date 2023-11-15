Team India Ready To Roar At Wankhede

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai holds a special place in Indian cricket history as it was where India won World Cup 2011.

As fans eagerly anticipate the showdown between India and New Zealand on Wenesday, memories of the heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand linger.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run out marked his final international appearance. Despite dominating the league stage and losing only to England, India's World Cup dreams were shattered on the reserve day, labelled as '40 minutes of bad cricket.'

Now, four years later, destiny brings India and New Zealand back to contest another World Cup final.

With the players ready to roar at Wankhede, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle.