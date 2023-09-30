World Cup 2023: Smith, Starc star in rain-hit warm-up match

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc starred with a hattrick in Australia’s win over Netherlands in their World Cup warm-up match. Photograph: BCCI

Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a half-century before pacer Mitchell Starc bagged a hat-trick to rip through the Netherlands top order in a rain-affected warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday ahead of the 50-overs World Cup.

In a clash delayed due to a wet outfield and reduced to 23 overs per side, five-times champions Australia rode on opener Smith's 55 and Cameron Green's 34 lower down to post 166-7.

But rain returned with the Netherlands in trouble at 84-6 from 14.2 overs and the game was eventually called off.

The Dutch, who are set to appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011, were rattled as Starc (3-18) removed Max O'Dowd and Wesley Barresi in the final two deliveries of the opening over and castled Bas de Leede in his next.

All three batsmen fell for first-ball ducks as Starc showed no signs of rust having recently returned to the starting eleven following a groin injury.