News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup 2023: Smith, Starc star in rain-hit warm-up match

World Cup 2023: Smith, Starc star in rain-hit warm-up match

September 30, 2023 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc starred with a hattrick in Australia’s win over Netherlands in their World Cup warm-up match. Photograph: BCCI

Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a half-century before pacer Mitchell Starc bagged a hat-trick to rip through the Netherlands top order in a rain-affected warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday ahead of the 50-overs World Cup.

In a clash delayed due to a wet outfield and reduced to 23 overs per side, five-times champions Australia rode on opener Smith's 55 and Cameron Green's 34 lower down to post 166-7.

 

But rain returned with the Netherlands in trouble at 84-6 from 14.2 overs and the game was eventually called off.

The Dutch, who are set to appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011, were rattled as Starc (3-18) removed Max O'Dowd and Wesley Barresi in the final two deliveries of the opening over and castled Bas de Leede in his next.

All three batsmen fell for first-ball ducks as Starc showed no signs of rust having recently returned to the starting eleven following a groin injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: England, NZ ready to resume 'Super' rivalry
World Cup: England, NZ ready to resume 'Super' rivalry
India - team to beat in World Cup: Former Pak skipper
India - team to beat in World Cup: Former Pak skipper
This could be my last World Cup: Ashwin
This could be my last World Cup: Ashwin
PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media, fans
PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media, fans
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
India's Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence
India's Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup 2023: India-England warm-up match washed out

World Cup 2023: India-England warm-up match washed out

England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire

England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances