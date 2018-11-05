Wish Virat Kohli a happy birthday!

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 11:10 IST

'Happy Birthday Virat.'

'I think you should score a lot of runs and I think you should start eating roti, rice and a lot of sweets.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Even as he enjoys some rare off time, social media was all abuzz on Monday as Virat Kohli turned 30.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India was the first wish the batting superstar.

'To many more match-winning knocks, here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday,' BCCI tweeted.

Wife Anushka posted a cute picture of the couple celebrating the special day.

'Thank God for his birth,' the actress tweeted.

IMAGE: India's cricket captain turned 30 on Monday, November 5. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The Indian Cricket Board also posted a video on its Web site where the Indian players wished the skipper.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni wishes Virat a happy birthday with an old pic of the captain.

'Hi Virat, wish you a very very happy birthday. I know you are a big PUBG fan because I just found this old picture of yours so why don't you come and specially teach Manish Pandey how to play a first person shooting game, M S Dhoni -- the only player in the team who calls Virat by his nickname 'Chickoo' -- says in the video.

PUBG (Player Unknown Battlegrounds) is a multiplayer game, which the Indian team has been spotted playing lately.



Coach Ravi Shastri wished Kohli on behalf on the entire support staff.



'Virat on the behalf of the entire support team a very happy birthday. Happy 25th, that's what we believe you are. Have an absolute blast and we will have one in your name,' Shastri says with Shastriesque flamboyance.



Ravindra Jadeja wished his skipper with a unique wish: 'Happy Birthday Virat. I think you should score a lot of runs and I think you should start eating roti, rice and a lot of sweets.' 'Your party is due but when we meet again. We have to play the FIFA again because you are losing again. I am one-up so you have to improve your FIFA game,' says cheeky Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and her husband during Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, K L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, and the other members of India's T20 squad also wished the skipper.



Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies but continues to work on his fitness during the break.



'Done for the day. Training, massage, recovery pool session. Now a good meal and a long sleep. Bliss,' he posted last week on Twitter.



