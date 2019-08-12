News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Sehwag get 'a chance' to become selector?

Will Sehwag get 'a chance' to become selector?

August 12, 2019 20:26 IST

'Mujhe Selector banna hai... Kaun mujhe mauka dega?'

Virender Sehwag

IMAGE: Former India opener Virender Sehwag. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former opener Virender Sehwag expressed his desire to become selector of the Indian cricket team.

 

"Mujhe Selector banna hai... Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector." (I want to become a selector.... Who will give me a chance?)," he tweeted on Monday.

In no time, Twitterati started giving humorous replies to the 40-year-old.

One fan sent the former India opener a timely reminder of the controversial Conflict of Interest clause: "Sir BCCI will issue you conflict of interest notice! Rehene dijiye."

Recently, former India captain Rahul Dravid received a notice from the BCCI's Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain regarding Conflict of Interest after he was appointed head of the National Cricket Academy. Earlier, former India players like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman also received the Conflict of Interest notice.

Some user backed Sehwag to become selector because of his 'clear mind & clear heart'.

"It would be great if a clear mind & clear heart like you would bless the @BCCI selection panel... #TheSelector," the user tweeted.

Another user wrote: "If you become a selector, then Team India will get a new energy and direction. #theselector."

"@BCCI should give chance to viru paaji as selector...," tweeted another netizen supporting Sehwag.

Source: ANI
