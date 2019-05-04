Will RCB derail Sunriser's playoff chances?

May 04, 2019 13:17 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 54 in IPL 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli and Coach Gary Kirsten celebrate RCB's victory over Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

4:2 Royal Challengers Bangalore's win-loss record against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have won just 1 of 7 games played outside Bengaluru.

4 Number of times Khaleel Ahmed has taken 3 wickets in a match in IPL 2019 -- the most by any player.

7 Number of consecutive matches between these two teams which have been won by the chasing side.

100 Yuzvendra Chahal needs one wicket to complete 100 wickets in the IPL.

He will become only the third leg-spinner after Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla to reach this landmark.

200 Parthiv Patel will play his 200th T20 match.

4,000 Virat Kohli needs 6 runs to complete 4,000 runs as captain in the IPL.

He will become only the second skipper to do so after M S Dhoni.

2,000 AB de Villiers is 10 short of completing 2,000 runs in T20 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He will become only the second player -- after Virat Kohli -- to aggregate 2,000 runs at a particular ground. Virat has scored 2,737 runs in 87 matches at the same ground.