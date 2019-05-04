Will Delhi Capitals overcome Kotla scare?

May 04, 2019 12:35 IST

Delhi Capitals have lost 38 IPL games at their home ground, the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 53 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: The Delhi Capitals team take the field. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of matches won by the Rajasthan Royals batting first in IPL 2019. They have lost all four games.

10.16 Rishabh Pant's batting average at the Feroz Shah Kotla in IPL 2019.

In six home matches this season, Pant's scores have been: 25, 11, 5, 7, 6 and 7.

27 Number of wickets taken by Amit Mishra in IPL matches against thr Rajasthan Royals -- the most by any bowler against them.

38 Number of IPL matches Delhi Capitals have lost at the Feroz Shah Kotla -- the most any side has lost at a particular ground in IPL history.

55 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals pacers in IPL 2019 -- the most by any side.

67 Along with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals have lost the fewest wickets among all teams in IPL 2019.

1,000 Rishabh Pant is 6 runs short of completing 1,000 runs in T20 matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

He will become second player after Virender Sehwag to do so.