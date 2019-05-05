Will CSK score their 100th IPL win tonight?

May 05, 2019 10:39 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 55 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Team Chennai Super Kings takes the field. Photograph: BCCI

0 Kings XI Punjab have not fielded the same eleven in two consecutive games in IPL 2019.

5 Number of fifties M S Dhoni has scored against Kings XI Punjab -- the most for him against any opposition.

11 Number of times Chris Gayle has been dismissed caught in IPL 2019.

Only Virat Kohli (13) and Parthiv Patel (12) have more such dismissals.

12:8 Chennai Super Kings's win-loss record against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

At Mohali, it is 3:2 in favour of Chennai Super Kings.

100 Chennai Super Kings will become the second team to win 100 IPL games (after Mumbai Indians) if they win tonight.

119.33 M S Dhoni's batting average in IPL 2019 -- the highest for any batsman.

In the 8 innings he has played Dhoni has remained unbeaten on five occasions, while aggregating 358 runs with three fifties.

251 The run-margin by which Kings XI Punjab need to win to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on the net run-rate.

They can't beat Sunrisers on net run-rate batting second even if they chase down the target in one over.

300 Imran Tahir is two short of 300 wickets in T20s.

He will become only the fourth spinner to do so.