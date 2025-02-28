HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WI legends roar! England collapse in thriller

WI legends roar! England collapse in thriller

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 00:09 IST

x

West Indies Masters rode on an all-round effort to hand England Masters an eight-run defeat for their second victory in the International Master League in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith were dominant. Photograph: IML/X

After being put in to bat, the West Indies opened with a dominant 77-run partnership between Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith in just over 7 overs.

However, England's spinners, led by Chris Schofield and Monty Panesar, turned the game in their favour.

 

Schofield broke the opening stand, taking two wickets in three balls, while Panesar claimed three quick wickets.

The West Indies slumped from 90/2 in 10 overs to 113/5 in 15. But a late flourish from Deonarine (35 not out off 23) and Ashley Nurse (29 off 13) powered them to 179/6.

England's chase faltered early, with the top order falling to Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle plays a shot. Photograph: IML/X

Despite a quick 35 from Phil Mustard and 22 from captain Eoin Morgan, the West Indian bowlers kept the pressure on, reducing England to 76/5 by the 10th over.

Sulieman Benn (2/11) and Ashley Nurse (2/38) continued the pressure, taking key wickets.

A 52-run partnership between Schofield (32) and Chris Tremlett (26) briefly revived England's hopes.

However, with 18 needed off the final over, Stuart Meaker's 24 and Tremlett's 26 weren't enough as Smith's calmness sealed the win for the West Indies.

Brief Scores:

West Indies Masters 179/6 (Chris Gayle 39, Dwayne Smith 35, Deonarine 35; Monty Panesar 3/14) beat England Masters 171/8 (Phil Mustard 35, Chris Schofield 32; Sulieman Benn 2/11, Ravi Rampaul 2/38) by 8 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Masters: Simmons outshines Watson as WI beat Australia
Masters: Simmons outshines Watson as WI beat Australia
PIX: Tendulkar rolls back the years as India Masters thrash England
PIX: Tendulkar rolls back the years as India Masters thrash England
India bolstered by this player's return...
India bolstered by this player's return...
Want To See Sachin Bat Again?
Want To See Sachin Bat Again?
Sachin Tendulkar gears up for cricket return
Sachin Tendulkar gears up for cricket return

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 2

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

webstory image 3

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar meets EU Prez Ursula Von der Leyen1:30

EAM Jaishankar meets EU Prez Ursula Von der Leyen

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha Kumbh culmination3:44

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha...

Mrunal Thakur stuns in no make-up look as she gets papped at airport0:54

Mrunal Thakur stuns in no make-up look as she gets papped...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD