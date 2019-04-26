Why no Aussies in women's IPL?

April 26, 2019 19:01 IST

An email from Cricket Australia's top official Belinda Clark, which is in possession of PTI, indicates that stopping the three is a "pressure tactic" to ensure postponement of the men's ODI series.

IMAGE: Australia captain Meg Lanning is one of the three cricketers stopped by CA from participating in the women's IPL starting next month. Photograph: PTI

Three big Australian women cricketers -- Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy -- have been stopped by Cricket Australia from participating in the planned women's IPL next month owing to a men's bilateral series dispute with the BCCI, with the Indian cricket board alleging "blackmail" by CA.

The three Australian players would have been big draws in the women's IPL that is to be held between three teams, from May 6 to 11 in Jaipur.

As per the new Future Tours Program, Australia were supposed to play three ODIs in January 2020, which is during the peak Australian summer, owing to pressure from broadcasters.

"We will be in a position to consider the request when the current issue regarding the men's ODI series that was agreed in the FTP for late January 2020 is resolved by Rahul (BCCI CEO Rahul Johri) and Kevin (CA CEO Kevin Roberts). I understand that this is being worked through at present," Clarke wrote an e-mail to the IPL operations team.

The BCCI has lambasted CA for putting conditions on the release of women players.

"If you look at the contents of Belinda's email, it is clear that they are resorting to blackmailing tactics. How is releasing women players related to men's series? It was agreed as per FTP and they want to backtrack now," a senior official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI's IPL operations team had written to the CA for the release of the three players on April 4 and Clark replied on April 5.

"Since April 5, there hasn't been a single communication from CA and we had no option but to name the teams. Using women players to sort out men's cricket issue is in bad taste," the official added.