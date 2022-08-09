Who's That With Ashwin?!!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin with A R Rahman. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik caught up with a fellow Chennai resident in Florida last week.

Like the cricketers, this gent too was traveling on work.

Amazing audiences in America as he has done the world over for more than a quarter of a century.

With some free time during the T20I series against the West Indies, Ashwin and DK picked up tickets for Alla Rakha Rahman's -- for it is he who we speak of with suitable awe -- Florida concert.

It was a fan boy for Ashwin as he took a selfie with Rahman. 'No caption required,' Ashwin noted on Instagram.

IMAGE: Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Team India's Performance Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan at the Rahman concert. Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

Karthik and Ashwin along with team performance analyst Hari Prasad Mohan at A R Rahman's concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Seminole, Florida, on Friday, August 5.

'When AR Rahman's concert is around, you just can't miss it! What a vibe!!' exclaimed DK.