Who should replace Rohit in Sydney?

January 01, 2019 08:58 IST

Will India include Ravichandran Ashwin for the Sydney Test?

Or will they include Hardik Pandya?

Pick India's playing XI for the final Test.

IMAGE: Will Captain Virat Kohli go in with two spinners in the Sydney Test? Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A buoyant India will go into the fourth and final Test against Australia starting in Sydney on Thursday, January 3, brimming with confidence.

After suffering a shock loss in the second Test in Perth, India bounced back to hammer Australia by 137 runs in Melbourne and claim an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four Test series.

The Indian team management took brave gambles which paid off handsomely at the MCG. Debutant Mayank Agarwal made a perfect start to his Test career with a superb half century under pressure to lay the foundation for India's huge total in the first innings, while also taking three sharp catches in the field.

Agarwal also scored a solid 42 in the second innings -- his total of 118 runs for the match is a record for an Indian debutant in Australia.

His opening partner Hanuma Vihari didn't have the runs to show for though he showed resolve to stay at the wicket and play out the new ball.

Vihari's steely determination which saw him stay at the wicket for 111 deliveries could see the team management give him another chance in the Sydney Test.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also gave a good account of himself in his first Test appearance on Australian soil with 5 wickets in the match.

Ideally, India would have liked to retain the same winning combination, but they have been forced into making one change at least. Rohit Sharma returned to India on Sunday for the birth of his first child and will miss the Sydney Test.

With India not naming any replacement for Rohit, the visitors could look to add all-rounder Hardik Pandya or bring in off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin if he is ruled fit with the Sydney pitch expected to be spin-friendly.

Ashwin played a key role in the series opening victory in Adelaide before an injury saw him miss the next two Tests.

Should India continue with the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma?

Or should they drop a seamer and bring in extra spinner in Ashwin?

Who should replace Rohit in the playing XI?

Please click the boxes below to select Your India Team for the Sydney Test: