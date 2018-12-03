Which of the Indians looks best?

Last updated on: December 03, 2018 15:22 IST

India, the World's No 1 Test side, will look to justify their billing when they take on Australia in a four Test series, which begins in Adelaide, on December 6.

For Virat Kohli's side, the series is a golden opportunity to erase their poor performance overseas, having lost 1-2 to South Africa and 1-4 to England this year.

All eyes will no doubt be on run machine Kohli, but it is time the other Indian batsmen put their hands up and deliver.

In a rarity for an Indian team, the current team's bowling attack has attracted more attention than the batting.

India's pace attack -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav -- is deemed as good or even better than Australia's fast bowlers.

India's spinners are always seen as reliable what with the likes of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

