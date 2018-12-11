When Virushka gave their first class seats to India pacers

India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma seem to have good hearts.
The first couple of Indian cricket made a kind gesture towards bowlers of the Indian cricket team, it was revealed on Tuesday.
Former England captain and cricket pundit Michael Vaughan explained the episode on Twitter.
“Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND,” Vaughan wrote from his Twitter handle.
Vaughan didn't mention which bowlers benefitted from the kind gesture of the couple.
The Indian team flew out of Adelaide on Tuesday, a day after beating Australia in the first Test by a 31-run margin.
