When Mudgal Panel was probing top India player for fixing...

Former IPS officer B B Misra, who was a member of the Justice Mukul Mudgal panel that probed the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, on Thursday said that he couldn't complete investigations into the alleged player-bookie nexus due to "lack of evidence".

"Yes, I was investigating a lead that I got about a top India player being in touch with a bookie. However, I didn't have enough evidence," Misra told PTI from Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Justice Mukul Mudgal had lead the Supreme Court-appointed Indian Premier League probe panel to investigate the spot-fixing scandal of IPL 6 that saw S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila get life bans by the BCCI.

"Let me clarify time was never an issue as Supreme Court was very co-operative and had we sought more time, we would have got that. But since the bookie in question didn't part with evidence, I had no option but to stop investigations," Misra said.

Did he speak to the player in question? "I didn't speak to just one player but multiple players. Let's leave it at that."

Misra claimed that he got in touch with the bookie during his investigations and he promised to hand over all the evidences.

"But when I asked for the evidence, he backtracked saying that a lot of dangerous people were involved and he feared for his life.

"He chose not to part with the evidence that he claimed to have in his possession. I had to close the investigation. So again I must state that time was never an issue," Misra said.

On whether he met the bookie in person, he replied "Let's not get there."

Misra said that conjectures shouldn't be drawn about what is written about the nine players in the sealed envelope that the Mudgal Committee submitted to the Supreme Court at the end of its probe.

Misra also said that he is ready to share all his investigative leads with the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh, who has been in touch with him.

"Ajit Singh was my senior in Indian Police Service. When he called me after reports emerged, I told him 'sir I am shifting base from Delhi to Bhubaneswar and I will need some time to settle down'," said Misra.

"Once I settled down, I called Mr Singh but he was in Dubai for the Asia Cup. That was the last I heard from him. Now I will be writing a mail that I am ready to discuss my findings at that point in time," said Misra.

CoA to SC: Take action against 2013 IPL fixers

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has suggested the Supreme Court to take stern action against those named in the Justice Mudgal panel dossier, currently in a sealed envelope with the apex court.

The CoA, comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, also sought to bring all the matches played under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be brought within the jurisdiction of Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the cricket board.

The CoA report is a reply to the writ petition filed by Atul Kumar which alleges rampant match-fixing, spot-fixing and betting in Indian cricket.

"The CoA suggests that necessary action (after further investigation, if required) should be taken against the remaining nine persons named by the Justice Mudgal Committee in the aforementioned report. For this purpose, the Honorable Supreme Court may consider handing over the remaining portion of the said report (which is kept in a sealed cover with the Honorable Supreme Court) to the ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) for necessary action in conjunction with relevant authorities," the CoA wrote.

The Justice Mudgal committee had investigated the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal in which BCCI president N Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was found guilty of betting and passing on team information during the IPL matches.

Overall, there were 13 names in the list which included Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra and Chennai Super Kings Team Principal Gurunath Meiyappan. Both were handed life bans by the Justice Lodha Committee. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and IPL COO Sundar Raman were acquitted.

The CoA further said that the report of the investigations conducted by the ACU should be submitted to Ombudsman instead of the country's cricket board.

"Accordingly, the reports of the investigations conducted by the ACU should be submitted to the Ombudsman instead of the BCCI for further action to ensure independence. Apart from ensuring independence in the function of the ACU, this will also provide the Ombudsman with an effective investigation/inquiry wing for carrying out his/her functions under the BCCI constitution," the report stated.