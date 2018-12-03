What India need to do to stay atop ICC Test rankings

December 03, 2018 18:22 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli still heads the list among Test batsmen in the ICC Test Rankings. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team's No.1 Test ranking will be at stake when they face Australia in the four-match series.

However, India can hold on to the position if it manages to draw even just one game. Australia are currently ranked fifth on the table.

"A 4-0 series win for Australia will move them into No.1 position in Test rankings. India need to draw one Test to retain top spot," a statement from ICC read.

The four-Test series starts in Adelaide on Thursday. India are on 116 points, while Australia are on 102 points in the ICC rankings.

"This difference of 14 points means India are expected to win the series comfortably and their failure to do so will result in the Asian side losing points," the ICC stated.

If India win the series 4-0, they will move to 120 points while Australia will drop to 97 points.

However, if the result is reversed, then Australia will move to numero uno position on 110 points and India will slip to third on 108 points (0.065 behind England).

For India to successfully defend the top ranking, they will have to draw at least one Test.

A 3-0 series result in Australia's favour will mean that Kohli's men will be on 109 points and the home side will be on 108 points.

A 3-1 series win for Australia means they will finish on 107 points and India will end on 111 points.

There is no change to the top-20 batting list, which is headed by Indian captain Virat Kohli. Banned Australian batsman Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are second and third, respectively.

In the rankings for bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja is the best-placed Indian at fifth, while R Ashwin was also unchanged at seventh.