We're not done yet: Sachin after 3rd Masters crown

We're not done yet: Sachin after 3rd Masters crown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2025 18:31 IST

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar says the Indian team's third straight title win at the International Masters League is a reflection of proper planning and fantastic teamwork.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar praised the performances of his colleagues, who made themselves counted in various games. Photograph: IML/X

Indian Masters beat West Indies Masters by six wickets with Ambati Rayudu (74) and Ranganath Vinay Kumar (3 wickets) doing the star turn for the hosts on March 16 in Raipur. Tendulkar scored 25 runs in the title clash.

"Yes, it is a fantastic achievement. And it's a reflection of good teamwork, proper planning and execution of the plans that we had decided upon. So, it does feel really nice to win three times in a row," Tendulkar said.

 

The iconic batter said it was "nice to reconnect" with the Raipur crowd.

"All of us stopped playing active cricket, some time ago. But again, to be able to reconnect with not only the generation which was keenly watching during our time, but also to connect with the newer generation was not bad. So all in all, the experience was very, very pleasing."

He also praised the performances of his colleagues, who made themselves counted in various games.

"The firepower of Yusuf Pathan, I thought, helped us get a big total against Sri Lanka. Irfan got that crucial wicket of Sangakkara, who was batting really well and then the most critical over of the match which was bowled by (Abhimanyu) Mithun."

"Against Australia, Yuvraj Singh came in and played that cameo. It was fantastic hitting. And then in bowling also, (Shahbaz) Nadeem was really, really special. He came and he got important wickets and that kept the momentum in our favour."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
