Home  » Cricket » WC T20: England eves impress in win over South Africa

Source: PTI
October 07, 2024 23:01 IST
IMAGE: England players celebrate the fall of a South African wicket during their Women's T20 World Cup tie in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI

England put up an all-round show to outplay South Africa by seven wickets for their second successive win in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday.

England's four-pronged spin attack led by Sophie Ecclestone (2/15) strangulated South Africa in the death overs to restrict them to 124/6 after they opted to bat on a tricky wicket.

In reply, England lost two wickets inside nine overs, but thereafter opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge (43 off 43) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (48 not out from 36b; 6x4) took complete control of the chase, romping home with four balls to spare.

 

The duo put together a match-winning 64-run partnership that came off just 55 balls.

Danni got stumped against the run of play.

But by then the equation had boiled down to 11 from 12 balls, and Sciver-Brunt sealed it in the final over smashing Ayabonga Khaka for a boundary through extra cover.

Following a sedate start, South Africa lost four wickets in the last four overs and managed just 39 runs.

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt looked resolute but it was Ecclestone who triggered the collapse dismissing the skipper eight runs short of her fifty.

Legspinner Sarah Glenn brilliantly complemented Ecclestone, conceding just 1/18 from her four overs.

Brief Scores
South Africa 124/6; 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 42, Annerie Dercksen 20 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/15, Sarah Glenn 1/18) lost to England 125/3; 19.2 overs (Danni Wyatt-Hodge 43, Nat Sciver-Brunt 48 not out) by seven wickets.

Source: PTI
More like this

