Warner committed to play but will quit if asked to

Warner committed to play but will quit if asked to

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 29, 2022 18:14 IST
David Warner of Australia holds the Mullagh Medal after being awarded player of the match

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner holds the Mullagh Medal after being awarded player of the match. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Star Australia opener David Warner on Thursday said he is "committed" to playing next year's 50-over World Cup in India but will quit if the team management says "it's time".

The 36-year-old, who was undergoing a prolonged lean patch in red-ball cricket, silenced his detractors by scoring a double century in his 100th Test.

Asked if the second Test against South Africa, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs, will be his final Boxing Day Test, the southpaw said, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup."

 

"I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready (to quit)," said Warner, who was adjudged 'Player of the match.'

On Tuesday, Warner, one the finest all-format players, became the 10th man in Test cricket's history to score a century in his 100th match, and the second to score a double ton.

"The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stage," Warner said.

Australia put up a dominating performance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from (Cameron) Green and (Mitchell) Starc, also a fantastic hundred by (Alex) Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be," Warner said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
