Warne gets driving ban for speeding

September 23, 2019 18:13 IST

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Monday was banned from driving for a year after his sixth speeding offence in a two-year period.

The spin legend admitted breaking a 40-miles-per-hour (64 kilometres-per-hour) limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year, according to a magistrates’ court hearing.

The spin legend admitted breaking a 40-miles-per-hour (64 kilometres-per-hour) limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year, according to a magistrates' court hearing.

According to AFP, Warne had clocked 47 mph early on August 23, 2018.

The 50-year-old, who lives in west London, had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five previous speeding offences. He was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 ($3,000) to the court.

“The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter,” said deputy district judge Adrian Turner.

“There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences. It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

“A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned,” AFP reported.

Warne was not present in the court during the hearing.

Warne is second on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 708 scalps.