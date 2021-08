August 05, 2021 06:36 IST

India's five Test series against England got underway on Wednesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

IMAGE: Captain Virat Kohli reacts after winning the review against Zak Crawley on Day 1 of the first Test against England. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India's bowlers restricted the English batsmen to 183 in the first innings and the batsmen ended the day with 21 runs on board with the loss of no wickets.

How will day two pan out for the Indian batsmen? Will India post a decent score against the English pace attack?

Time to Vote!