The second of the three T20I games between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Dharamsala starting 1900 IST tonight.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates the win in the first T20I game in Lucknow with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

India won the first game hands down.

Can India win the second game and the series? Will the Lankans fight back?

Time to Vote!