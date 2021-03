March 26, 2021 08:57 IST

A confident Indian team take on England in the second ODI starting 1330 IST.

IMAGE: The Indians celebrate winning the first ODI at Pune, March 23, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

India won the first game handsomely.

Will India seal the series with a consecutive win or will England make it tough for the Indians?

Time to Vote!