Home  » Cricket » Suryakumar Yadav defends Varun Chakravarthy ahead of T20 World Cup final

Suryakumar Yadav defends Varun Chakravarthy ahead of T20 World Cup final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 07, 2026 20:52 IST

Despite concerns about his recent performance, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has voiced his support for Varun Chakravarthy, leaving cricket fans guessing about the final team selection for the crucial T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Varun Chakravarthy-T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy has conceded around nine runs per over in the tournament so far. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav dismisses concerns about Varun Chakravarthy's form ahead of the T20 World Cup final.
  • The final team combination, including whether Chakravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav will play, remains a point of discussion.
  • Chakravarthy's performance in the tournament has been inconsistent, with an economy rate of nearly nine runs per over.
  • Kuldeep Yadav has played only one game, and key New Zealand batters have historically performed well against him.
  • Suryakumar Yadav remains tight-lipped about potential changes to the team for the final.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday brushed aside any concerns about the form of Varun Chakravarthy, but the intrigue over the mystery spinner's spot in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand refused to die down on the eve of the summit clash here.

With Kuldeep Yadav waiting in the wings, the team's final combination remains a talking point even as the skipper insisted that there was no anxiety within the camp regarding Chakravarthy's returns in the tournament.

 

"There are no concerns regarding Varun's form. We have won the match due to collective effort and once you have won a match, you shouldn't over-think," Suryakumar replied to a query if there is a worry about the spinner going for plenty in recent games.

"If you have 11 players, not everyone will perform on each day. There will be ups and downs and there are others to cover for that person.

"I have no worries about Varun as he is a World No. 1 bowler, he knows how to raise his game on big occasions and win it for his team, and I am sure he will definitely win the final for us," Suryakumar talked up his colleague like any captain would do.

Team India face selection dilemma

But at the training session, there was no definitive way of confirming that Chakravarthy could take his place for granted.

At the training session here, Chakravarthy kept largely to himself. The Tamil Nadu spinner did some single-wicket bowling with bowling coach Morne Morkel watching closely from behind the nets.

All this while, Suryakumar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were engaged in a chat a short distance away, standing on the match strip.

After a while, Chakravarthy walked back and quietly sat on a blue ice box, observing the proceedings as Kuldeep and Tilak Varma took turns bowling in the adjacent net.

The intrigue surrounding his spot continues as Chakravarthy has gone at nearly nine runs per over in the competition -- 8.85 to be precise -- including being smashed for 64 runs against England in one of the games.

However, replacing him with Kuldeep may not be a straightforward call either.

The wrist-spinner has played only one game in the tournament and Daryl Mitchell has historically enjoyed a favourable match-up against him, at least in ODIs.

The same holds true for Glenn Phillips, which adds another tactical layer to India's selection puzzle.

Asked if India could ring in changes for the title clash, Suryakumar chose to keep his cards close to the chest.

"See that for yourself tomorrow. It seems you want to know everything today," he said with a smile.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
