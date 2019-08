August 15, 2019 20:18 IST

IMAGE: Umpire Aleem Dar made his Test officiating debut in 2003. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's world record of officiating in 128 Test matches during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

"It's a great honour to equal the number of Test matches of my role model, umpire Steve Bucknor," 51-year-old Dar was quoted as saying in an ICC tweet.

Dar made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003 and officiated in 376 matches across three formats.