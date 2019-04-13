Turning Point: Dhawan survives review on 11

April 13, 2019 07:38 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan was just 3 runs short of scoring his first IPL ton. Photograph: BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan's breezy 97 off 63 balls was a treat to watch.

He found form and played one of his best T20 knocks and powered Delhi Capitals to a 7 wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Friday, April 12, night.

Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi a brilliant start.

Dhawan set the tone by smashing a 6 down the ground off Prasidh Krishna in the third over.

In the same over, Dhawan, then batting on 11, was lucky to survive a review.

Krishna's short delivery created a stir. KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik and his boys appealed for caught behind which was given not out.

KKR went for a review, the replay proved that the ball could have touched some part of the trouser. Dhawan was given not out by TV umpire Rod Tucker.

He smashed another 6 runs and a 4 to end the over.

The left-handed batsman then hit Andre Russell for 3 boundaries in the next over to make his intentions clear.

The visitors soon lost Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, but Dhawan at the other end was tormenting the KKR bowlers.

There was a mountain to climb with 122 required from 14.2 overs when Rishabh Pant joined Dhawan in the middle. But the south paws got the job done with ease.

Dhawan peppered his knock with 11 boundaries and 2 sixes.

In the 19th over, Colin Ingram launched a huge 6 down the ground to finish the game in style. He thus denied Dhawan what would have been his maiden T20 hundred.

Dhawan was just 3 runs short of scoring his ton, and while he admitted the milestone was at the back of his mind, he said the team came first.