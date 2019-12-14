Top spinner Kuldeep turns 25! Wish him

December 14, 2019 19:06 IST

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav turned 25 on Saturday and the cricket fraternity sent him birthday wishes aplenty.

His spin-twin, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter, to leave him a message: "Happy birthday lil brother."

Yadav scalped, in the last T20I against West Indies which India won by 67 runs, two wickets. He is also part of India's ODI match squad. India won the shortest format series 2-1 against West Indies.

India coach Ravi Shastri, pacer Mohammed Shami, former Spinner Harbhajan Singh and Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also extended their wishes to the birthday boy.

"Many happy returns of the day to the Big and kool fellas. Enjoy. @imkuldeep18 #BArun," Shastri tweeted.

"Happy birthday brother @imkuldeep18 #birthday," Shami tweeted.

"Happy birthday @imkuldeep18 have a great year ahead.. best wishes going forward.. hope u win many more games for team India," Harbhajan tweeted.

"Birthday greetings to you @imkuldeep18 bro. Wish you lots of success in the years ahead," Pujara tweeted.

India will next take on West Indies in the first ODI at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 15.