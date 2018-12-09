These Indians are making big noise in women's BBL

December 09, 2018 18:00 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana score record half-tons

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur's innings included three sixes and six fours. Photograph: BBL/Twitter

Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored record half-centuries for their respective teams in the ongoing fourth edition of the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday.

While Mandhana scored 50 off 24 balls while playing for her team Hobart Hurricanes, Kaur reached the fifty-mark in 23 balls for Sydney Thunders. Both the fifties were fastest ever for their teams, ICC reported.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana scored 50 off 24 balls. Photograph: BBL/Twitter

Kaur's innings included three sixes and six fours while Mandhana smashed 13 fours to reach the score of 69 in their match against Melbourne Stars.

The overall record of scoring the fastest fifty ever belongs jointly to Ash Gardner of Sydney Sixers and Lizelle Lee of Melbourne stars, who both smashed the fifties off 22 balls during the last season of the league.

Women's Big Bash League commenced on December 1 and will go on till January 26.