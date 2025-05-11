Tendulkar's touching message to his 'Aai'

'My Aai has always been my anchor'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar’s heartfelt tribute to his mother on Mother’s Day. Photograph: Sachin Tendukar/X

On Mother’s Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took a moment to honour the woman behind his journey — his mother, Rajni Tendulkar — with a heartfelt message that resonated with millions.

Taking to X, Tendulkar expressed his gratitude and love, writing, ‘Everything I am started with her prayers and her strength. My Aai has always been my anchor, just like every mother is for her child. Wishing all the incredible mothers a very Happy Mother's Day!’

His emotional message resonated with fans celebrating the deep bond between a mother and her child on this special day.