T20 World Cup: Oman bowl out Bangladesh for 153

IMAGE: Mohammad Naim struck a fine 64 off just 51 balls for Bangladesh. Photograph: Reuters

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century before co-hosts Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153 in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

With their backs up against the wall, Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum.

Dropped catches and sloppy fielding only added to the two batters' increasing confidence.

While Fayyaz Butt, who played U-19 cricket for Pakistan, pulled off a stunning catch of his bowling to get rid of Mahedi Hasan for a duck, Oman were guilty of dropping as many as three catches.

Naim, playing his first game of the tournament, hit four maximums and three boundaries while Shakib's innings was studded with six fours.

However, a brilliant piece of fielding that saw Aqib Ilyas effect Shakib's run out that saw the spring return in Oman's step.

The co-hosts seized the momentum, snaring six wickets while giving away 41 runs in the last five overs.

Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood (1/17) accounted for one.