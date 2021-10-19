News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Oman bowl out Bangladesh for 153

T20 World Cup: Oman bowl out Bangladesh for 153

Source: PTI
October 19, 2021 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohammad Naim struck a fine 64 off just 51 balls for Bangladesh. Photograph: Reuters

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century before co-hosts Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153 in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

 

Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

With their backs up against the wall, Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum.

Dropped catches and sloppy fielding only added to the two batters' increasing confidence.

While Fayyaz Butt, who played U-19 cricket for Pakistan, pulled off a stunning catch of his bowling to get rid of Mahedi Hasan for a duck, Oman were guilty of dropping as many as three catches.

Naim, playing his first game of the tournament, hit four maximums and three boundaries while Shakib's innings was studded with six fours.

However, a brilliant piece of fielding that saw Aqib Ilyas effect Shakib's run out that saw the spring return in Oman's step.

The co-hosts seized the momentum, snaring six wickets while giving away 41 runs in the last five overs.

Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood (1/17) accounted for one.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
It will be toss-up between Bhuvi and Shardul: Parthiv
It will be toss-up between Bhuvi and Shardul: Parthiv
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.
Harbhajan, Srinath, Amla awarded MCC life membership
Harbhajan, Srinath, Amla awarded MCC life membership
LAC under watch as China heightens activities
LAC under watch as China heightens activities
Shilpa, Kundra seek apology, Rs 50 cr from Sherlyn
Shilpa, Kundra seek apology, Rs 50 cr from Sherlyn
'Sindhu should prioritise winning All England title'
'Sindhu should prioritise winning All England title'
'Having Dhoni in dressing room brings sense of calm'
'Having Dhoni in dressing room brings sense of calm'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

T20 WC: Scotland hold nerves to register win over PNG

T20 WC: Scotland hold nerves to register win over PNG

'Having Dhoni in dressing room brings sense of calm'

'Having Dhoni in dressing room brings sense of calm'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances