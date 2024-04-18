T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former Australia batsman Stuart Law has been appointed head coach of the US men's team ahead of their home T20 World Cup in June.

The 55-year-old will begin his tenure with a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh in May, USA Cricket said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not reveal the duration of Law's contract.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time," said Law, who has previously coached Bangladesh and West Indies.

"USA is one of the strongest associate nations in the sport, and I believe that we can mould a formidable squad going ahead.

"The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge."

The US will co-host the T20 World Cup with West Indies.

"Stuart is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport," USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike said.

"He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years.

"His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential."