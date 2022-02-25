News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka's Test players arrive in Dharamsala

Sri Lanka's Test players arrive in Dharamsala

February 25, 2022 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka starts in Mohali from March. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

The 18-member Sri Lanka Test squad, led by star batter Dimuth Karunaratne and featuring veterans such as Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal, checked in Dharamsala on Friday for the upcoming two-match series against India, starting from March 4 in Mohali.

 

However, senior batter Kusal Mendis and spinner Maheesh Theekshana have been ruled out of the last two T20 Internationals with the latter going back home owing to a hamstring injury.

Kusal is, however, going to stay back as he is part of the Test squad and will be added subject to fitness.

Niroshan Dickwella, who recently came out of suspension for bio-bubble breach in England last year, has been drafted into the T20 squad along with Dananjaya de Silva, both of whom, are also a part of the Test squad.

The 18-member squad approved by Sri Lanka's Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, who incidentally is son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, also has all-rounder Ramesh Mendis.

Curiously, the SLC stated that Mendis would not be playing due to an injury, but did not say why his name was a part of the squad despite his unavailability.

It also said that spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, "will return home".

Sri Lanka's squad for India Test series: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis (will not take part due to an injury), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Ishan credits captain Rohit for his batting turnaround
Ishan credits captain Rohit for his batting turnaround
Why Shreyas tried to 'bribe' Bumrah during 1st T20I
Why Shreyas tried to 'bribe' Bumrah during 1st T20I
Why Kohli quit as RCB captain
Why Kohli quit as RCB captain
MEA sets up camp offices in Ukraine to help Indians
MEA sets up camp offices in Ukraine to help Indians
Ranji roundup: Krishna's six puts Karnataka in control
Ranji roundup: Krishna's six puts Karnataka in control
Karnataka HC reserves order in hijab case
Karnataka HC reserves order in hijab case
UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia
UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Check out the new format for IPL 2022

Check out the new format for IPL 2022

Kishan ready to capitalise on opportunities presented

Kishan ready to capitalise on opportunities presented

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances