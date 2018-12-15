Spin legend Bedi praises 'brilliant' Rahane

December 15, 2018 21:47 IST

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane hits a boundary. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi praised vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for his attacking unbeaten half-century which helped the visitors make a strong reply with the bat during Day 2 of the second Test against Australia, in Perth, on Sarturday.

"Ajinkya Rahane played a superb knock (51 not out) today. Absolutely brilliant...the captain (Virat Kohli) and the vice-captain (Rahane) were complementing each other. It was a lovely sight and today was very absorbing cricket," Bedi said.



"This sort of cricket cannot be replaced by any other gimmick -- whether it is T20 or I don't know -- 100 balls (cricket)," said the 72-year-old Bedi at the Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai.



Kohli played a pivotal role with a responsible knock of 82 not out, lifting India from a double blow at the beginning of their innings to 172 for three in the company of Rahane.



Bedi refrained from commenting whether it is the best chance for India to win a Test series in Australia.



"We can only find out after the end of the series. I don't want to be a predictor," the great left-arm slow bowler and member of the famous Indian spin quartet said.



At the event, Bedi was in conversation with former Mumbai skipper Shishir Hattangadi to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the first Test match played in India from December 15 to 18, 1933 at the Gymkhana.

During the conversation Bedi praised the work done by Justice R M Lodha, whose panel suggested a slew of reforms in cricket administration, most of which were incorporated by the Supreme Court.



"The work done by Justice Lodha -- to my mind he is deserving (of the) highest honour of the country," he said.