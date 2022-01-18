News
South Africa release Rabada on eve of India ODI series

Source: PTI
January 18, 2022 22:06 IST
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been off loaded from the squad as part of its workload management

IMAGE: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been off loaded from the squad as part of its workload management. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday released from the team for the three-match One-Day International series against India as part of its workload management.

The series starts in Paarl on Wednesday.

 

"Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

The board said no replacement will be brought in for Rabada as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain) Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain) Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

