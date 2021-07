Last updated on: July 17, 2021 23:56 IST

Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, Virat Kohli-led India started practice in right earnest on Saturday.

BCCI tweeted pictures from the practice session and wrote alongside: Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session here at the Durham County Cricket Club. #TeamIndia

Team India arrived in Durham on July 14 for a practice match which will be played behind closed doors. The three-day game against a County Select will begin on July 20.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats in the nets. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is all focus at practice.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara plays the perfect defence in the nets.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin rolls his arm over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami goes full throttle.