News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj picks fifer on county debut

Siraj picks fifer on county debut

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 22:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Warwickshere's Mohammed Siraj made an impression on his county debut with a five-wicket haul

IMAGE: Warwickshere's Mohammed Siraj made an impression on his county debut with a five-wicket haul. Photograph: Warwickshere CCC/Twitter

India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Tuesday took a five-wicket haul on his county debut.

 

Playing for Warwickshire, Siraj took five for 82 in 24 overs, helping his team bowl out Somerset for 219 on day two of the division one fixture.

Siraj's scalps included Pakistan opener Imam Ul Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey.

Siraj had played a crucial role in India taking a 2-1 lead in England in the five-Test series last year. The final Test was played in July when England won to level the series.

India spinner Jayant Yadav, also representing Warwickshire, ended with figures of 1 for 42 in 14 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How DK's Dream Came True
How DK's Dream Came True
Kohli Only Indian In Asia Cup Dream XI
Kohli Only Indian In Asia Cup Dream XI
Here's what surprised McCullum the most...
Here's what surprised McCullum the most...
EC delists 86 more fictitious political parties
EC delists 86 more fictitious political parties
'India not defending INR, Re can take care of itself'
'India not defending INR, Re can take care of itself'
Ishrat Jahan probe officer sacked, HC stays order
Ishrat Jahan probe officer sacked, HC stays order
BJP offered MLAs crores to topple Mann govt: AAP
BJP offered MLAs crores to topple Mann govt: AAP

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team

Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team

SEE: Virat-Anushka's Sun-Kissed Pic?

SEE: Virat-Anushka's Sun-Kissed Pic?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances